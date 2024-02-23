The Rebound: Purdue 96 Rutgers 68

1 | Stop Turning the Ball Over

Oh man, this didn’t start off well at all for the Boilers as they had five turnovers in the first half that accounted directly to 7 points for Rutgers. What made it worse is that Smith was responsible for three of those turnovers and they were all of the somewhat poor decision type. The second half was a little bit better as they Boilers only committed 6 turnovers in the second half with two being committed in the final few minutes by Waddell and Colvin when Purdue was up more than 30 points.

The key was Purdue taking better care of the ball as entire team as only Lance Jones and Ethan Morton had more than one turnover (2) while Zach Edey had no turnovers all game. If Purdue takes care of the ball as a team in that manner along with Smith cutting down on those types of turnovers, Purdue’s offense is so efficient that it makes it incredibly difficult to beat them.

Grade: B

Just a B for this as Purdue has the ability to play clean games and Smith did have four turnovers. That may be a bit unfair with the load that he has to carry as the primary ball handler but CMP has said that Smith has the talent to not turn the ball over in the role he is playing. That’s his next big jump he can make in his development (outside of a sudden growth spurt).

2 | If Loyer Continues to Struggle, Heide or Colvin Need to Step Up

Well, this was certainly something that was needed but maybe not expected on that kind of level. Heide played his best game of his college career where he scored 18 points and didn’t miss a shot as he went 7-7 from the field along with 2 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal. Painter was effusive in his praise of the redshirt freshman’s ability to play at that level without getting outside of himself, calling him a great ‘3 and D’ type player. If he produces at that level from off the bench, watch out because Purdue’s ceiling is raised higher than anyone though possible.

It should also be noted that Myles Colvin continues to perform at a really nice level given his limited minutes and his ability to step on the court with confidence and an ability to hit shots. I know people are clamoring for more minutes from him but the role he fits this team is going to help Purdue in a game in March. He has continued to grow in his defensive understanding and his offensive ability needs little explanation as well.

The concerning aspect here is Loyer’s continued struggle to hit shots as it appeared after he missed his first attempt behind the arc he lost confidence again. Saying that, he did play a solid game as he dished out 5 assists, grabbed 2 rebounds, had 2 steals, with only 1 turnover. He has some issues on the defensive end that clearly needs some work (he sticks to screens like his uniform is made of Velcro) but on the top of his scout sheets says ‘scored 27 against Tennessee and Arizona. That alone gives him value that other guys don’t quite provide yet.

Grade: A

When you can get 23 points off 9-9 shooting combined from those two guys, not many teams are going to be able to hang offensively with Purdue when Edey (25), Smith (13), Jones (17), and Gillis (9) are producing at their usual level. Having Loyer find his groove again just as the calendar turns to March is needed though.

3 | Don’t Let Rutgers Offense Gain Confidence

I want to start with what this section ended with on ‘The Three Pointer’:

“Purdue is too good of a team this year not to bury a team like Rutgers to make a statement, especially after a loss to a team they had no business losing to.”

Well, Purdue buried them and then proceeded to dig a deeper hole underneath them by scoring 96 points in regulation. That’s the most any team has scored against Rutgers since 2016 when Michigan State scored 97 in Eddie Jordan’s last season as the head coach for the Scarlett Knights (1-17 in B1G that season). It didn’t start great as Purdue struggled with turning the ball over early and gave up 5 offensive rebounds in the first four minutes of the game. Purdue got the ship righted as they gave up only two offensive rebounds the rest of the game and controlled the tempo and pace of the game.

Don’t forget that this is a defensive first program who has played tough as nails under Steve Pikiell since his arrival in Piscataway and was ranked second in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency according to Kenpom. In fact, they have been so good they dropped just one spot to third after last’s night game because it is such an anomaly this season.

Grade: A

What a way to take the wind out of the sails for a team that is overmatched and ensure there wouldn’t be an upset. Purdue got their footing underneath them offensively and showed their might on both ends of the floor in dominating fashion. That’s the way an elite team that is a Final Four favorite is supposed to look heading into March.

And 1 | Get Cliff in Foul Trouble (really all of Rutgers)

Cliff did a really good job of keeping himself on the floor in this one but it didn’t matter much as Purdue was clearly shooting at a level that rendered his rim protecting a bit useless. Purdue really attacked him in a lot of different ways and were really smart about where he was on both ends of the floor.

Sometimes, though, the best way to negate a player like him is having the best player in the country who is 7’4 dominate that matchup. With Cliff only scoring 4 points on 2-7 shooting and having 0 blocks while Edey was just torching the nets from inside and the free throw line, there was little doubt about this game. Rutgers was going to need Cliff to win that matchup and that just hasn’t happened to Edey the previous two years very often.

Purdue did a good job of getting some important players for Rutgers in foul trouble like Noah Fernandez and Jeremiah Williams both struggling early with some foul trouble that took them out of the flow. Those guys are definitely streaky players who have the ability to get hot but Purdue just didn’t allow that to happen like they have allowed previous Scarlett Knight players to do in the past.

Grade: A

Again, when an opponent’s best player is matching up against the clear favorite to win the NPOY award in just as dominating fashion, sometimes you just let him go to work.

Overall Grade: A

This was about as perfect of a response Purdue could have and it showed the maturity and focus this team has after they definitely went through some things last year. Coming out and having a workman like 28 point victory and looking the part of a top tier team this year headed into the month of March was key for the narrative that is following this team. The key here is now to take that step forward they made and continue on that path headed forward. This is the time when Purdue needs to be peaking and playing another solid game against Michigan in Ann Arbor is a big key.

Prediction:

Purdue: 77 (96)

Rutgers: 65 (68)

Yeah, I felt like an 11 point victory would have been great against a program and head coach that the Boilers just seemed to struggle against but that definitely isn’t what happened in this game. It’s nice to be able to watch Purdue get a lead in the first half and then continue to extend that lead in another dominating second half, something they haven’t always done previously.

Player of the Game: Cam Heide | 18 pts (7-7 fg’s & 4-4 3pt), 2 reb, 1 blk, 1 stl

Again, Edey could easily grab this with his 25 and 7 night but I might have to duck having things thrown at me in public if I didn’t give this to Cam Heide’s 18 point performance on 7-7 shooting with a highlight worthy reverse layup. The redshirt freshman wing is taking big steps forward in his development as he continues to adjust to the college game and if he stays within himself like he did against Rutgers, there is a chance that type of game becomes more of a regular thing moving forward.

“It’s Cam Heide night at Mackey Arena.”



11 points on 100% shooting and one block so far for Cam. pic.twitter.com/PbvaAB6Iyu — ISC Purdue (@ISC_PU) February 23, 2024

Play of the Game:

With the shot clock winding down in the second half, the ball found Heide on the left wing. With his shot making ability on display, a Rutgers defender closed out hard to prevent another three. Instead, Heide put the ball on the deck and took a straight-line drive to the hoop where he encountered Cliff Omoruyi. Heide double clutched the ball like he would dunk but floated to the opposite side and flipped the ball onto the glass for a smooth reverse layup. Just an absolute symphony of a play from the young wing.

Heide’s athleticism is insane

pic.twitter.com/WjlQivaBPu — #3 Barstool Boilermakers (@BarstoolPU) February 23, 2024

Highlights: