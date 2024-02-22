Boilers Dominate Scarlett Knights in 96-68 Thrashing in Return to Mackey Arena

The Purdue Boilermakers responded to their loss at Ohio State with an absolute thrashing of the Rutgers Scarlett Knights, 96-68. Purdue started off vastly different than they have the last several games a with multiple turnovers that led to points and giving Rutgers multiple second chance scoring opportunities. Once Purdue cleaned up the sloppy play, the Boilers flexed their prowess on both ends of the floor.

FINAL



Big-time bounceback dub!



: 58.9 pct. FGs, 52.2 pct 3Ps, 90.0 pct. FT.



✅: Edey -- 25 pts, 7 rebs, 2 blks

✅: Heide -- 18 pts, 1 stl, 1 blk

✅: Smith -- 13 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts

✅: Jones -- 17 pts, 1 stl, 1 ast

✅: Gillis -- 9 pts, 6 rebs, 2 asts pic.twitter.com/XW2sEadp1T — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 23, 2024

Following a first ten minutes of play that saw Rutgers’ offense operating well, the Boilers led just 25-22 following a Noah Fernandez free throw after Cam Heide was given a technical foul. Rutgers had been able to get out in transition because of turnovers and turned the game into a bit of a horserace before Purdue was able to settle into the flow of the game.

After that Fernandez free throw, Purdue went on a 27-11 run in the final 10:43 led by Cam Heide’s 11 points on 4-4 shooting from the floor. He joined three other Boilermakers to score in double figures in the first half with Jones (10), Edey (12), and Smith (13) contributing to an explosion of scoring against what was the #2 ranked adjusted defensive team according to Kenpom. The Boilers would end up taking a 52-33 lead at the end of the first half.

Purdue shoots 63% and hangs 52 first half points on the No. 2 rated defense in the country pic.twitter.com/xCGCP3nCHN — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 23, 2024

The second half started much like the first half ended with the Boilers going on an 25-12 run in the first 9:49 of the second half where Zach Edey dominated the interior with 13 points. The leader for another consensus National Player of the Year Award ended the game with 25 points on 7-8 shooting and going a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line. He also added 7 rebounds and 2 blocked shots while patrolling the interior of the defense to not allow clean looks for Rutgers.

However good Edey played, however, he was overshadowed on this night by redshirt freshman Cam Heide’s performance. The ultra-athletic wing had a breakout type of game that fans may come to see more commonly with 18 points while being a perfect 7-7 from the field (4-4 3pt) with multiple highlight type plays at the rim. On one occasion, Heide took his defender off the dribble, attacked the rim and came into contact with one of the nation’s premier rim protectors, and had a highlight reel reverse layup. The smooth shooting wing played at a level that can make Purdue the clear favorite heading into March this season as his athleticism alongside Lance Jones, Braden Smith, and Myles Colvin makes the Boilers hard to defend.

Speaking of the true freshman, Colvin got into this game late and instantly had a highlight of his own with a dunk and long three. Although playing through limited minutes in the B1G season, Colvin has continued to be a scoring-ready player who isn’t afraid to take big shots. That confidence could prove to be the difference for the Boilers who made need some offensive burst for a deep tourney run.

Overall, Purdue probably couldn’t have done anything more to impress the country following UCONN getting blown out at Creighton and Illinois blowing a 7 point lead with under forty seconds left. Many were looking at this game and the way the Boilers would respond following just their third loss of the season. Purdue answered a lot the critics and played as good of an offensive game as they have had all season by scoring 96 points on a team that has traditionally given them big problems.

After tonight, Purdue is now the #1 in 3-point shooting team in the nation.



Their total of 230-566 (40.63%) surpasses UK’s 249-615 (40.49%) for the top spot. — cobra. (@cobrastats) February 23, 2024

Next up, the Boilers will head on the road again to face the Michigan Wolverines who have struggled to just two wins since the calendar flipped to 2024 (the Wolverines do lead the Northwestern Wildcats 28-21 at the time of this article). Purdue will look to hold onto their multi-game advantage with just four games remaining in the B1G season.

More to come from Hammer and Rails on Purdue’s 96-68 victory over the Scarlett Knights!