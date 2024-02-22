3 Purdue vs. Rutgers - How to Watch and Open Thread

There’s a line in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring where they are sitting around at the Council of Elrond, yes I’m a nerd, that I’m sure you’ve seen. Boromir, played brilliantly by Sean Bean has thoughts about the One Ring and what should be done with it. He says, “It is a gift. A gift to the foes of Mordor. Why not use this ring? Long has my father, the Steward of Gondor, kept the forces of Mordor at bay.” Well, last night Purdue was given such a gift. Penn State came back and scored 8 points in 35 seconds to take down second place Illinois. After Purdue lost on the road to an Ohio State team that had been struggling all season it was a gift at the right time. Now, Purdue must use it.

Currently up two games on second place Illinois, Purdue’s magic number for at least a share of the Big Ten title is 3 with 4 giving them an outright title. That means any combination of Purdue wins and Illinois losses. Purdue can take those numbers down to 2 and 3 tonight when Rutgers comes to town for round two of the season series. Purdue won round one in Piscataway earlier in the season but that was before Rutgers returned torn Achilles and The Gambler Jeremiah Williams. How will Purdue fare in this one?

Well, a lot of that might depend on guys like Lance Jones, Mason Gillis, and Fletcher Loyer. Purdue’s three point shooting has not been great during the month of February and so this will be a chance for them to show that 40% clip they’ve amassed throughout the season. This is a big one tonight as Purdue needs to hold serve at home to take advantage of Penn State’s gift.

Who: #3 Purdue 23-3 (12-3) vs. Rutgers 14-11 (6-8)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena - Capacity - 14,876

TV: FS1 (Jason Benetti, Bill Raftery)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

So join us below in the open thread to chat about this bounce back game for the Boilermakers.