EA Sports: Purdue’s in the Game

Purdue Football: Coming to a Console Near You

It is finally happening. EA’s hiatus from making a game centered around collegiate football is coming to an end as it was announced that EA College Football 25 would be released. Not only that, but due to the increased freedom for athletes and schools via NIL, all 134 FBS schools will be included in the game.

Beginning today, athletes for these teams can opt in to have their name, image, and likeness (NIL) appear in the game. In doing so, the athletes will be paid $600 annually and provided a copy of the game. If a player transfers to another school, they will still be paid annually, provided they are on an FBS roster. Also included in the NIL structure for EA is opportunities for athletes to be paid via promotional material for the game, social media posts, and even the coveted cover athlete. Unfortunately, head coaches at universities, as well as FCS and HBCU’s will not be included at launch, though they are expected to be worked on following Year 1.

Unlike other EA sports franchises, athletes will not have their faces scanned for at least the first installment, as the sheer scale of athletes provides logistical problems. EA is working to implement face scans in future games and currently using roster photos and such to provide as much detail as possible. Should a player opt out of the game, that position will have a basic avatar in their place.

This series revives the NCAA Football series that began under the name of Bill Walsh College Football in 1993 and released annually until NCAA Football 14 in 2013. The series had tightroped the usage of player names in each edition, as no player’s actual name was used, though a rough physical likeness and player number was used. From 1996 through 2013 (it was known as College Football USA in 1996 and 1997), 25 cover athletes were used, with some years sporting multiple athletes across different game consoles. These athletes were eligible to be on the cover, as they were no longer in the NCAA. The most recent cover athlete, Michigan’s Denard Robinson, left Michigan to the NFL following the 2012 season prior to being named the cover athlete in 2013 (NCAA Football 14). It has been widely anticipated since the inception of NIL that the franchise would be revived, and current players would not need to face the same exclusion from the game.

This game is set to use the same Frostbite engine used in EA’s Madden series and will bring back several game modes from the series, including Dynasty Mode and Road to Glory. The ever-popular Ultimate Team mode is also slated to be included. As for more in-game details, current uniforms, traditions, stadiums, and mascots are being rendered for the release, as well as every bowl game and the 12-team playoff.

The game is set to be released in the summer of 2024 (full reveal in May) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S (PC is unknown at this time), so for now, here is the teaser trailer: