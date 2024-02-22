The Three Pointer: Purdue vs. Rutgers

The Purdue Boilermakers will look to take a firmer grasp of the regular season B1G Championship as they welcome the Rutgers Scarlett Knights into Mackey Arena. With the loss by the Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday at Penn State, Purdue’s lead again went back to two games with a chance to push it towards three games with a victory. In a series that has seen Purdue struggle against Steve Pikiell’s aggressive teams, Purdue will look to use the home court advantage provided by Mackey Arena to overwhelm the Scarlett Knights.

Let’s get into ‘The Three Pointer!’

1 | Stop Turning the Ball Over

It isn’t a secret for this Purdue team that they simply can’t afford to turn the ball over a bunch. They simply don’t do enough on the defensive end in terms of getting steals and turnovers to warrant turning the ball over 12 or more times a game. The Boilers rank just 283rd in the country in defensive turnover percentage and even lower for non-steal turnover percentage at 355th. That means if Purdue is turning the ball over frequently and giving up points off those turnovers, they are going to struggle to beat anyone in the country. That’s the formula that got them beat against FDU and that was a near exact replay for how Purdue lost at Ohio State with 14 turnovers which led to 22 Buckey points.

Purdue can also ill afford to continue seeing Braden Smith and Zach Edey with games where they both combine for nine turnovers as both are capable of having games without any turnovers. Those turnovers are especially costly when they turn directly into points for the other team which happened frequently against Ohio State. Purdue’s defense just isn’t built to gain themselves more possessions in that manner to make up for games like that from their best two players.

Purdue has got to keep their turnovers to less than 10 which is going to be a tough task with Rutgers bringing in the 2nd ranked defensive team according to Kenpom into Mackey. Rutgers excels in turnovers outside of steals ranking 2nd in the country at 11.2%. Overall, Rutgers turns their opponents over 15.1 times per game (13.5 during conference play).

2 | If Loyer Continues to Struggle, Heide or Colvin Need to Step Up

It’s been no secret that Loyer has struggled immensely the last several games shooting just 3-18 and not scoring above 6 points in any of those games. He has also been a liability on the defensive end with the last two games being really poor showings for the sophomore guard. Against Minnesota, Loyer’s defensive stop percentage (the number of stops a team gets with that player on the floor was just 12.3% (as a comparison Heide’s was 51.3%) and he was a net -8.2 while on the floor (points produced vs. points allowed). He was also -3.7 in that same category against the Buckeyes.

When Loyer is playing well offensively, it pushes Purdue to a level that very few teams can match them throughout an entire game. His ability to hit threes, pass into the post, and spread the floor through his ability to drive or hit shots opens the entire offense for all other positions. When he can’t do that with a lackluster effort on the defensive end, it clogs the lane and he becomes a liability for the Boilers. At that point, it would be best to provide minutes for Heide and Colvin to see if those two can provide some scoring as their defensive ability stands above Loyer’s simply because they are bigger and better athletes.

Loyer hit a similar wall last season in February that he largely never recovered from and there is a very real parallel to how this season is progressing for him. The difference is that he has experienced those struggles and should be able to push through them to come out the other side. If he can’t, the best decision for the team may be to provide him a different perspective to start a game from the bench similarly to Carsen Edwards near the end of his freshman season. There are many different options at this point in the season that can be used.

I am in now way advocating for Loyer to be benched but his struggles are very apparent and a change of perspective to start the game may be what he needs to right the ship for him.

3 | Don’t Let Rutgers Offense Gain Confidence

Purdue has generally done a really good job of not allowing their opponents to gain traction and get their confidence to a level where very average teams look really good with the exception of the last two games. Yes, Minnesota is vastly improved and they have some good players but Purdue struggled to stop Minnesota from gaining confidence and start hitting shots they would typically miss. They did the same against Ohio State and were down as many as 12 before pulling even late in the second half.

Rutgers enters as the worst offensive team in the B1G according the Kenpom with a ranking of 276th. That is below a program like DePaul and places them around bad teams from conferences like the SWAC, American East, and MAAC. Nothing against those conferences, but their offenses are just not very good. However, the guys that are recruited to Rutgers are there for a reason and a team with confidence can hit shots they typically don’t (see the last several NCAA tourney appearances for the Boilers for proof).

What can the Boilers do? Well, they have started really, really well the last several games and then suddenly the floor appears to drop out on them. Coach Painter, in his post-game presser following the victory against Minnesota, said that sometimes a team can play too well to start and lose focus. I think that’s a bit of an excuse for a team that is full of experienced players who know teams can easily come back and beat you. Sometimes what separates a good team from a great one is simply not ‘playing with your food’ and continuing to do the things that got you that lead and bury an opponent when you have the chance. That seemed to get lost on Purdue against Indiana as they really relaxed their focus and seemed to look at what they could do against the Hoosiers and it has been a bit harder to bring that ability back into focus.

Purdue is too good of a team this year not to bury a team like Rutgers to make a statement, especially after a loss to a team they had no business losing to.

And 1 | Get Cliff in Foul Trouble (really all of Rutgers)

One of the best big men in the country and one that has had some success against Edey over the years, Omoruyi has struggled a bit this season due to a lack of ability around him this season. That doesn’t mean the probably future NBA player isn’t a threat to dominate a game as he is really the center piece for Rutgers elite defense (just like Edey is for Purdue). He averages 3.3 blocks per game and has 22 more blocks on the season than the second in those categories in the B1G (Felix Okpara-OSU). He also averages 9 rebounds per game, good for 4th in the conference (Edey is first with 11.9 per game).

Purdue’s strength lies in their frontline along with Braden Smith’s ability to put teams into binds through the pick and roll actions when paired with Edey. Getting those two to put Omoruyi into bad situations early on to draw fouls would be incredibly beneficial to Purdue winnings this game.

Players to Watch:

Cliff Omoruyi | #11 | Center | Senior | 6’11 240lbs | 11.2 pts, 9.0 reb, 3.3 blk, 20% 3pt

See above for the value that Omoruyi brings for the Scarlett Knights as the center piece in their frontcourt. He is a future NBA talent who probably plays for about 10 years because of his shot blocking ability, rebound, and incredible athletic ability.

Jeremiah Williams | #25 | Guard | Junior | 6’5 211 | 13.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.0 ast, 25% 3pt

The transfer from Temple, who originally played his high school ball at Simeon High School in Chicago, was injured early in the season but recently made his return to the lineup for Rutgers. Rutgers appears to be a bit more improved with him returning to the lineup and his size may give the Boilers a bit of a problem for Loyer if he is asked to defend him.

Prediction:

Well, this becomes a bit of a statement game for the Boilers following their surprising loss to the Buckeyes. A lot of the national media is ready and wiling to throw dirt on the Boilers at any time they struggle and that has occurred over the last several games. Following UCONN losing at Creighton in a blowout and Illinois following that up with a surprising loss at Penn State, Purdue has a chance to turn those doubts around for themselves and a lot of people around the country. Will we see a team that continues the debate coming from detractors of ‘another late season collapse is coming’ or will the team come out looking improved from some struggles?

Purdue: 77

Rutgers: 65