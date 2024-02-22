Purdue Basketball: Rutgers vs Purdue By The Numbers

Rutgers University
Overall Record: 14-11
Big 10 Record: 6-8
KenPom Ranking: 84
Basic Information
Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
Type of School: Public Research University
Mascot: Sir Henry the Scarlet Knight
Head Coach - Steve Pikiell
Seasons at Rutgers: 8
Other Head Coaching Jobs:
Stony Brook (‘05-’16)
Career Record: 323-273
Conference Championships: 4 (Stony Brook, ‘10, ‘12, ‘13, ‘16)
Conference Tournament Championships: 1 (Stony Brook, ‘16)
NCAA Appearances: 3 (1-3)
Final Four Appearances: 0
Kenpom Style of Play
() = National Ranking per Kenpom
Offense
Adj. Efficiency: 100.7
Avg. Poss. Length: 16.4 (61)
Defense
Adj. Efficiency: 90.8 (2)
Avg. Poss. Length: 18.2 (325)
Adjusted Tempo
68.2 (150)
Kenpom 4 Factors
() = National Ranking per Kenpom
Offense
Effective FG%: 43.7 (356)
Turnover %: 16.5 (132)
Off. Reb. %: 31.3 (97)
FTA/FGA: 33.3 (161)
Defense
Effective FG%: 46 (17)
Turnover %: 21.7 (18)
Off. Reb. %: 30.6 (243)
FTA/FGA: 33 (191)
Personnel
Rutgers Starters
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Point Guard
|0
|Derek Simpson
|So.
|6'3"
|165
|N/A
|26.4
|9.6
|3.4
|3.2
|Shooting Guard
|1
|Jamichael Davis
|Fr.
|6'2"
|175
|N/A
|22.8
|5.5
|3.1
|2.1
|Small Forward
|25
|Jeremiah Williams
|Jr.
|6'4"
|177
|Iowa St. / Temple
|28.6
|13.2
|5.2
|4
|Power Forward
|5
|Aundre Hyatt
|Sr.
|6'6"
|235
|LSU
|26.5
|11
|4.8
|1.4
|Center
|11
|Clifford Omoruyi
|Sr.
|6'11"
|240
|N/A
|28
|11.2
|9
|0.5
Rutgers Bench
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Point Guard
|2
|Noah Fernandes
|Sr.
|5'11"
|180
|UMass
|21
|6.4
|2.1
|1.6
|Power Forward
|9
|Oskar Palmquist
|Sr.
|6'8"
|220
|N/A
|10.9
|2.7
|1.5
|0.3
|Forward
|3
|Mawot Mag
|Sr.
|6'7"
|216
|N/A
|27.3
|9.5
|3.9
|1.3
|Small Forward
|10
|Gavin Griffiths
|Fr.
|6'8"
|193
|N/A
|16.4
|5.1
|1.7
|0.4
1-28-24 Purdue @ Rutgers Stats
Score
Purdue - 68
Rutgers - 60
4 Factors (per Sports Reference)
Purdue @ Rutgers 1-28
|Team
|Pace
|eFG%
|TOV%
|ORB%
|FT/FGA
|ORtg
|Team
|Pace
|eFG%
|TOV%
|ORB%
|FT/FGA
|ORtg
|Purdue
|66.5
|54%
|20
|25
|0.42
|101.5
|Rutgers
|66.5
|41%
|13
|32
|0.13
|89.6
Box Score
Purdue Box vs Rutgers 1-28-24
|Player
|Minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3 PT%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|ORB
|DRB
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|PTS
|Player
|Minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3 PT%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|ORB
|DRB
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|PTS
|Zach Edey
|36
|9
|12
|75%
|9
|12
|75%
|0
|0
|0
|8
|13
|62%
|5
|7
|12
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3
|26
|Trey Kaufman-Renn
|19
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|Fletcher Loyer
|30
|1
|4
|25%
|1
|1
|100%
|0
|3
|0
|5
|5
|100%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|Lance Jones
|36
|1
|10
|10%
|1
|4
|25%
|0
|6
|0
|2
|2
|100%
|0
|10
|10
|8
|5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Braden Smith
|38
|7
|10
|70%
|4
|5
|80%
|3
|5
|60%
|2
|3
|67%
|0
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|Mason Gillis
|20
|3
|4
|75%
|1
|1
|100%
|2
|3
|67%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|Ethan Morton
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|100%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Camden Heide
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caleb Furst
|2
|1
|1
|100%
|1
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rutgers Stats vs Purdue 1-28-24
|Player
|Minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3 PT%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|ORB
|DRB
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|PTS
|Player
|Minutes
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3 PT%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|ORB
|DRB
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|PTS
|Clifford Omoruyi
|30
|5
|10
|50%
|5
|10
|50%
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|50%
|2
|4
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|13
|Aundre Hyatt
|30
|5
|12
|42%
|3
|3
|100%
|2
|9
|22%
|3
|4
|75%
|0
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|Mawot Mag
|25
|0
|6
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Austin Williams
|16
|2
|2
|100%
|2
|2
|100%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|Derek Simpson
|24
|4
|10
|40%
|4
|10
|40%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|Jamichael Davis
|23
|4
|5
|80%
|4
|5
|80%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|100%
|2
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|9
|Gavin Grifiths
|19
|3
|11
|27%
|2
|9
|22%
|1
|2
|50%
|1
|2
|50%
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Noah Fernandes
|17
|1
|4
|25%
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|50%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Antwone Woolfolk
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Oskar Palmquist
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
I’ll be back closer to game time with the full preview.
