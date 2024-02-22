 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Purdue Basketball: Rutgers vs Purdue By The Numbers

Purdue’s guards struggled to shoot on the road in the first match-up. They need to get right at home.

By Drew Schneider
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers University

Overall Record: 14-11

Big 10 Record: 6-8

KenPom Ranking: 84

Basic Information

Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Type of School: Public Research University

Mascot: Sir Henry the Scarlet Knight

Head Coach - Steve Pikiell

Seasons at Rutgers: 8

Other Head Coaching Jobs:

Stony Brook (‘05-’16)

Career Record: 323-273

Conference Championships: 4 (Stony Brook, ‘10, ‘12, ‘13, ‘16)

Conference Tournament Championships: 1 (Stony Brook, ‘16)

NCAA Appearances: 3 (1-3)

Final Four Appearances: 0

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 100.7

Avg. Poss. Length: 16.4 (61)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 90.8 (2)

Avg. Poss. Length: 18.2 (325)

Adjusted Tempo

68.2 (150)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Effective FG%: 43.7 (356)

Turnover %: 16.5 (132)

Off. Reb. %: 31.3 (97)

FTA/FGA: 33.3 (161)

Defense

Effective FG%: 46 (17)

Turnover %: 21.7 (18)

Off. Reb. %: 30.6 (243)

FTA/FGA: 33 (191)

Personnel

Rutgers Starters

Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists
Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists
Point Guard 0 Derek Simpson So. 6'3" 165 N/A 26.4 9.6 3.4 3.2
Shooting Guard 1 Jamichael Davis Fr. 6'2" 175 N/A 22.8 5.5 3.1 2.1
Small Forward 25 Jeremiah Williams Jr. 6'4" 177 Iowa St. / Temple 28.6 13.2 5.2 4
Power Forward 5 Aundre Hyatt Sr. 6'6" 235 LSU 26.5 11 4.8 1.4
Center 11 Clifford Omoruyi Sr. 6'11" 240 N/A 28 11.2 9 0.5

Rutgers Bench

Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists
Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists
Point Guard 2 Noah Fernandes Sr. 5'11" 180 UMass 21 6.4 2.1 1.6
Power Forward 9 Oskar Palmquist Sr. 6'8" 220 N/A 10.9 2.7 1.5 0.3
Forward 3 Mawot Mag Sr. 6'7" 216 N/A 27.3 9.5 3.9 1.3
Small Forward 10 Gavin Griffiths Fr. 6'8" 193 N/A 16.4 5.1 1.7 0.4

1-28-24 Purdue @ Rutgers Stats

Score

Purdue - 68

Rutgers - 60

4 Factors (per Sports Reference)

Purdue @ Rutgers 1-28

Team Pace eFG% TOV% ORB% FT/FGA ORtg
Team Pace eFG% TOV% ORB% FT/FGA ORtg
Purdue 66.5 54% 20 25 0.42 101.5
Rutgers 66.5 41% 13 32 0.13 89.6

Box Score

Purdue Box vs Rutgers 1-28-24

Player Minutes FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3 PT% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS
Player Minutes FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3 PT% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS
Zach Edey 36 9 12 75% 9 12 75% 0 0 0 8 13 62% 5 7 12 1 0 4 3 3 26
Trey Kaufman-Renn 19 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 2 3 2 0
Fletcher Loyer 30 1 4 25% 1 1 100% 0 3 0 5 5 100% 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 7
Lance Jones 36 1 10 10% 1 4 25% 0 6 0 2 2 100% 0 10 10 8 5 0 2 2 4
Braden Smith 38 7 10 70% 4 5 80% 3 5 60% 2 3 67% 0 6 6 2 0 0 2 1 19
Mason Gillis 20 3 4 75% 1 1 100% 2 3 67% 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 3 2 8
Ethan Morton 12 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 2 100% 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 2
Camden Heide 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Caleb Furst 2 1 1 100% 1 1 100% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

Rutgers Stats vs Purdue 1-28-24

Player Minutes FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3 PT% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS
Player Minutes FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3 PT% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS
Clifford Omoruyi 30 5 10 50% 5 10 50% 0 0 0 3 6 50% 2 4 6 0 1 0 2 3 13
Aundre Hyatt 30 5 12 42% 3 3 100% 2 9 22% 3 4 75% 0 4 4 2 1 1 1 1 15
Mawot Mag 25 0 6 0 0 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 1 0 1 0 0
Austin Williams 16 2 2 100% 2 2 100% 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 5 4
Derek Simpson 24 4 10 40% 4 10 40% 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 3 3 0 0 2 0 8
Jamichael Davis 23 4 5 80% 4 5 80% 0 0 0 1 1 100% 2 2 4 4 1 0 1 0 9
Gavin Grifiths 19 3 11 27% 2 9 22% 1 2 50% 1 2 50% 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 8
Noah Fernandes 17 1 4 25% 0 2 0 1 2 50% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0
Antwone Woolfolk 10 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0
Oskar Palmquist 6 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

I’ll be back closer to game time with the full preview.

In This Stream

Weekly Article Index: 2/19-2/25

View all 11 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...