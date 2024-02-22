Boiler Alert Podcast - Rutgers Round Two - Plus Penn State Beats Illinois Live Reaction!

It’s pretty rare that when we record the podcast something happens during our recording that changes what we are talking about. Tonight is that rare occurrence. Purdue had just a 1.5 game lead in the Big Ten as we watched Illinois take on Penn State and it looked like Penn State just wasn’t going to be able to help out the Boilermakers. Instead, we saw in real time that Penn State scored 8 points in 35 seconds to win the basketball game. Ryan and I immediately pivoted into what this means for Purdue and the Big Ten race.

We also talk about some smack talk from a UConn reporter. We dissect the IU Fear of God jerseys. We discuss Rutgers for a bit. Then I’ll admit we did get distracted by the Illinois collapse. It was truly wild. We got so distracted in fact that we failed to even talk about Jerermiah Williams who has come back from both a torn Achilles and a gambling suspension to play for the Scarlet Knights.

Finally, we talk Big Ten Tournament and where our favorite place to watch it is. Ryan and I have a difference of opinion. So give us a listen, rate, review, and share so all your friends get to hear us a couple times a week.