Purdue Adds Transfer Kicker RJ Lopez

Most college football fans get mad at two positions most often. First is quarterback, there’s a reason that the backup QB is often talked about as the most popular player on the team. The second player though, and the one more relevant to this discussion, is the kicker. Every fan in the stands, no matter how many Boiler Golds they’ve had, feel like they could come in and do what the kicker does. Or, failing that, they yell “YOU’VE GOT ONE JOB!” after the kicker misses a field goal or an extra point. I’ll admit I’ve been guilty of that in my lifetime on numerous occasions.

Purdue has had some problems at the kicker position of late. In the 2023 position Ben Freehill was the main man and he was 6-11 on the season. and 21-22 on extra points. Purdue decided they didn’t want to stand pat at the position and this week it was announced that they added a player who I guess technically is now considered a transfer from within the conference as they added UCLA kicker RJ Lopez.

Lopez was also 6-11 on FGs in his first season kicking them for the Bruins. Previously, he had been just a kickoff specialist in his four seasons at UCLA. Lopez had a long of 47 yards.

The preferred walk-on will compete for the starter role as the team prepares for the 2024 season. Welcome aboard RJ Lopez!