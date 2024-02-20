The Old Gold Show - Dissecting The Last Two Games and Why This Purdue Team is Different

Casey is back from Columbus and so that means it’s time for him and I to dissect what happened in these games against Minnesota and Ohio State. Purdue looked bad for a vast majority of those two games. Should Purdue fans be worried or are these aberrations that will take care of themselves over time? Casey and I get into it all. Purdue fans by nature at this point are a skittish bunch and so we talk through how and why this team is different than last year.

Plus, we spend a fair amount of time talking about Ethan Morton and why he’s such a valuable piece of this team despite not always being a box score superhero. I do take a shot at a rather famous basketball personality as the reason for this annoyance at Morton.

Finally, we go through the players who are struggling the most right now and talk about if these are big issues or something that will just happen a few times over a long season.

Give us a watch, a listen, find us on YouTube and on your favorite podcasting platforms.