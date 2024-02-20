Women’s Basketball: Purdue Splits The Week As They Try To Finish Season Strong

The Purdue women’s basketball team is now 4-10 in the conference after splitting their games last week with a win against Northwestern and a loss to Nebraska.

Last Wednesday, on Valentine’s Day the Boilers dominated the Wildcats on the road after an impressive performance from Caitlyn Harper who went 8 for 11 from the floor and led the team with 17 points and 6 rebounds.

Big Ten Road Dub pic.twitter.com/pbw0gyOdf4 — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) February 15, 2024

Purdue took an 18-9 lead at the end of first quarter and then went on a 27-0 run into the second half that Northwestern would never overcome. The Boilers got a much needed road victory 74-48; it feels a lot better being on the other side of a lopsided win.

Abbey Ellis cemented her way in Purdue history scoring her 1000th career point during the game and Jeanae Terry became the second ever Big Ten player to record 900 rebounds, 600 assists, and 200 steals in her career.

Nebraska then came to Mackey Arena where the Boilers fell 77-65 after their shooting went cold during the second and third quarter.

Fought to the end. pic.twitter.com/mFcz7hvpoT — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) February 17, 2024

Purdue started hot taking a 10 point lead over the surging Cornhuskers in the first quarter but then were outscored 43-22 in the next 20 minutes and the Boilers could never recover. Mary Ashley Stevenson and Abbey Ellis combined for 32 points and Terry moved into third in program history with 11 assists.

Up next Purdue gets another chance at Michigan State on Wednesday, the Spartans won the first game by 27 points. Tip-off is set for 7pm and will be aired on BTN+