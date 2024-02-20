Purdue Men’s Basketball - Cynicism is Easy, Optimism is Hard

We’re reached a critical point in the 2023-2024 men’s basketball season. Purdue played back to back games in which they didn’t look good. Against Minnesota, at home, Purdue played well to start the game and then due to Zach Edey foul trouble and some problems on both ends of the floor they found themselves going into halftime down eight points. They played a great second half and won the game, all is forgiven right? Wrong. Then, they went on the road to a revitalized Ohio State team who had just fired their coach and again Zach Edey got into foul trouble and Purdue was down at half. They fought all the way back but the offense struggled for most of the game and lost on the road in Big Ten play.

Purdue is 23-3 right now. All three losses were in Big Ten play and all three losses were on the road. Seems like things should be going well for Purdue fans right? I mean, first place in the Big Ten, currently ranked 3rd in the nation. All good right? Wrong. Purdue fans, a minority of them I’m sure, are not happy. And it breaks my heart.

I’m an optimist by nature, if you’re a longtime reader and/or listener to content I produce you probably know that. You might not know that my optimism carries over to much of my life. I’m always trying to find the positive and how we can build on the good and work on the bad. That may be a huge reason why I love Ted Lasso so much. One of the best episodes of the show, in my opinion, is about hope. It’s the hope that kills you. For those that don’t know, this is an expression in the UK about why having hope is bad. To boil it down, as the Brits like to do with their food, if you never truly believe then you can’t be hurt. I, and Ted, disagree with that and believe that it’s the lack of hope that actually gets you. What sort of way to live is that? To not fully believe in anything, to not truly get engaged in the things that you care about. It sounds awful.

Maybe this is a generational difference. I’m a millennial. I’ve got three older brothers, two of which are Generation X (though one is a millennial and pretends his Gen. X so we let him have it) and their generation is stereotyped as apathetic and uncaring. Nothing matters right? Making fun of things that make others happy is cool and gives you a cool ironic distance from everything. Sure, there’s something to not getting too high or too low, but to me that’s what sports are all about.

The winning doesn’t mean as much without the losing coming before it. I’m a Tampa Bay Bucs fan. I have been since the days of Mike Alstott. They failed to get to the Super Bowl so many times in the early 2000’s despite being one of the league’s best teams and it was heartbreaking every time. Until the one time that they didn’t. They made it to the Super Bowl in 2003 against the Raiders and they dominated them and won their first ever Super Bowl. Then, more recently in 2021 they somehow landed Tom Brady and won the whole thing again. What about those 18 years in between? Were they wasted as I watched my team struggle with forgettable QB after forgettable QB (Tim Rattay anyone?)? Absolutely not, there’s good to every season even when your team has no shot because again, without the lows how would you recognize the highs?

And that brings me back to Purdue basketball. I was born in 1985. They’ve not been to a Final Four since I was born, hold for IU fans to laugh and clip this passage, and that sucks. I hate it. I hate everything about it. They’ve been close on a number of occasions. None closer than the game against Virginia. No one has ever been closer to a Final Four than Purdue was in those closing moments. But it wasn’t to be. It vanished just as soon as we tried to grasp it. Now, how do you respond to that as a fan? Do you look at how close they got and know that it’s possible to do it again and only a freak occurrence prevented Purdue from making the Final Four? Or, do you say to yourself that Purdue Purdue’d again and that they’ll never make it to the Final Four and why even bother anymore?

A certain segment of the Purdue fanbase has decided that because it didn’t happen then it will never happen now. Sure, there’s the FDU elephant in the room that of course will get brought up, and yeah that sucked too, but there’s nothing that’s going to take away my optimism for Purdue, for this team, or my enjoyment of every basketball season. The highs, and the lows.

So, it’s easy to go onto Twitter or Facebook, or texts with your friends and say “same old Purdue” and pretend that you knew that this was going to happen. Pretend that you knew that Purdue was going to lose that game against Ohio State. Pretend that you know exactly what’s going to happen in March because you’ve been a Purdue fan for 30 years and you’ve seen this same song and dance before. But, the truth, the real truth, is you have no idea what’s going to happen. No one does. Giving yourself an ironic detachment from the season because you always knew Purdue would blow it doesn’t make you look like a genius, it doesn’t make you a ball knower as the kids like to say, it make you cynical. It makes you hardened and quite frankly not that fun to be around.

Giving yourself some distance between your fandom and your feelings certainly makes a fair amount of sense. There’s no reason to let a game ruin your entire day and trust me I’ve been guilty of that many times. Being able to ironically detach yourself from the highs and lows of this basketball program might feel good at the end if something goes wrong, but at the end if Purdue makes that Final Four, if Purdue wins that National Championship, will you have enjoyed it as much as I have? Someone who has thrown themselves into the deep end year after year hoping for that Final Four, hoping for that National Championship? I don’t think so. It’ll feel good to you of course, but it will be different. You didn’t have hope, because it’s the hope that kills you, but I...I believed in belief. I believed in putting it all out there and looking for the bright spots. Looking for the ways that this team can score, looking at their defensive ranking, and seeing the difference that a guy like Lance Jones has made on this team. I know this team isn’t last year’s team and I’ve embraced them as such. Have you? Will you?

Never forget that no one will praise you for being right about your team not winning it all. After all, only one team can win it any given season. You don’t get points for coming into someone’s mentions and saying that oh well Purdue won’t do it this year because they didn’t do it last year. That’s not how things work. Instead, people remember those who were in the trenches with them. Those who followed every game and interacted about the team. Sure, there are complaints about games or players or coaches, but for those of us that have never given up and been there every step of the way we will remember who was with us, and remember the joy we feel when Purdue finally reaches that mountaintop.

So I’ll leave you with the words of Conan O’Brien who said this better than I ever could, but let me frame it for you. Conan had always wanted to be the host of the Tonight Show. Then he got his dream job. He’d done it. His optimism and hard work paid off. It was his. Then, less than a year later he got it yanked away from him and Jay Leno got his old job back. It must’ve felt awful. Almost as awful as a last second shot falling that prevented your team from making the Final Four. Almost. So on his last episode Conan could’ve railed against the powers that be, he could’ve ripped into Jay Leno, but instead he told those people watching to not be cynical. To, stealing again from Ted Lasso (and Al Michaels), to believe in miracles.

“Nobody in life gets exactly what they thought they were going to get but if you work really hard and you’re kind, amazing things will happen.” - Conan O’Brien

I’ll continue watching and I’ll continue enjoying every second of this season. I hope you can do the same. And if at the end of the year Purdue fails to reach the Final Four or win the National Championship, I’m going to be right back here again hoping for that Final Four in 2025. Because that’s who I am, and that’s what I believe. I hope someday you can join me.