Boiler Alert Podcast - A Win Against NU and Wisconsin on the Horizon

The podcast is back today and we cover Purdue’s thrilling overtime victory against the Wildcats. Ryan has drawn up a list of questions that he wants to ask me about including lots about Braden Smith, the starting lineup, and of course Zach Edey.

Is Zach Edey so good that we barely mention a game where he scored 30 and 15? Has there ever been a player where that kind of game would barely be a blip on the radar? I can’t think of one.

Ryan and I recorded this episode during the Wisconsin at Nebraska game and when we recorded it things were not looking good for the Cornhuskers. So excuse our pessimism about that as discuss the game on Sunday against the Badgers. This one is going to go a long way to determining who will win the Big Ten. If Purdue can find a way to win on the road against the #6 team in the country, and the team right behind them in the Big Ten standings, it will put Purdue squarely in the driver’s seat.

