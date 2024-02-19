Purdue Drops to #3 in This Week’s AP Poll

As we’ve said, the sky is not falling for the Boilermakers. After a 1-1 week that included a comeback victory and a Quad-1, road loss, Purdue drops down 1 spot to #3 in this week’s AP Poll.

The drop by Purdue also allowed for UConn to become the unanimous #1, collecting all 62 first-place votes. Houston jumped up to #2 while Arizona and Tennessee each jumped up to #4 and #5, respectively. After enduring a beatdown at UConn, Marquette drops from #4 to #7. As for the rest of the Big Ten, Illinois used a 2-0 week to jump 2 spots to #12 while Wisconsin continued to struggle and dropped out of the top-25 completely. Wisconsin and Michigan State are both receiving votes and would rank 28th and 29th, respectively.