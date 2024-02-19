Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Week 15

1) Purdue (-)

W vs Minnesota, L at Ohio State

Remaining Games: Rutgers, @Michigan, Michigan State, @Illinois, Wisconsin

Yes, Purdue dropped a road game to Ohio State. Ohio State played inspired basketball for their interim head coach and had 2 extra days rest for a home game. Purdue is still the top dog in the Big Ten and will look to prove it during a brutal final stretch.

2) Illinois (-)

W vs Michigan, W at Maryland

Remaining Games: @Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota, @Wisconsin, Purdue, @Iowa

The gap has closed since last week and Illinois is the clear second-best team. It’s likely that the Big Ten race will be decided on March 5th in Champaign, but Illinois has a tough stretch to close the year out with the Purdue game sandwiched between road games at Wisconsin and a potentially desperate Iowa.

3) Michigan State (-)

W at Penn State, W at Michigan

Remaining Games: Iowa, Ohio State, @Purdue, Northwestern, @Indiana

Two B1G road wins in one week, in this economy?? Michigan State is getting oh-so close to clinching a tournament spot and if not for some early struggles, they would be challenging for a Big Ten Championship right now.

4) Northwestern (+1)

L at Rutgers, W at Indiana

Remaining Games: Michigan. @Maryland, Iowa, @Michigan State, Minnesota

Right now, it looks like 3-4 teams are fighting for 2 double-bye spots. MSU and Wisconsin are heading in opposite directions, which slaps Northwestern there in the middle. The Wildcats have one of the ‘softer’ remaining schedules, but this year, that should be thrown out the window. The game at Michigan State very well could be for a double bye.

5) Wisconsin (-1)

W vs Ohio State, L at Iowa

Remaining Games: Maryland, @Indiana, Illinois, Rutgers, @Purdue

Losing 5 of 6 is likely going to knock Wisconsin out of the top-25 as well as off the top four lines of the tournament. The Badgers need to pull it together down the stretch.

6) Nebraska (-)

W vs Penn State

Remaining Games: @Indiana, Minnesota, @Ohio State, Rutgers, @Michigan

I for one am loving the Nebraska home-road disparity. They epitomize the struggles of winning a road game in this conference college basketball. Nebraska has several easier ways to break their streak as they take on Indiana, Ohio State, and Michigan on the road.

7) Minnesota (-)

L at #2 Purdue, W vs Rutgers

Remaining Games: Ohio State, @Nebraska, @Illinois, Penn State, Indiana, @Northwestern

There are few teams that have a lead on Purdue at halftime in Mackey. Minnesota shot the lights out but ran out of gas in the second half. Then the Gophers took down a red-hot Rutgers team at home. Ben Johnson deserves so much credit for what he’s doing with this team, and I think he would have my vote for Big Ten Coach of the Year. If Minnesota can win some of their road games and defend home-court, they should be considered for an at-large seed in the Big Dance.

8) Iowa (+1)

L at Maryland, W vs #20 Wisconsin

Remaining Games: @Michigan State, @Illinois, Penn State, @Northwestern, Illinois

You never know what to make of this Iowa team. I have said that for a while now. Losing at Maryland is not a bad loss by any means and a win against Wisconsin is big despite Wisconsin’s recent struggles. 4 of Iowa’s final 5 games are against top-4 Big Ten teams. The Hawkeyes could absolutely revive their season in the next few weeks.

9) Rutgers (+3)

W vs Northwestern, L at Minnesota

Remaining Games: @Purdue, Maryland, Michigan, @Nebraska, @Wisconsin, Ohio State

Make no mistake, Rutgers beating Northwestern at home was a big win. The Scarlet Knights were winners of 4 straight games with wins over Northwestern and Wisconsin when they entered the Barn, but a solid Minnesota team got the best of them. Rutgers still has some big games left as they take on Purdue, Wisconsin, and Nebraska on the road. Like Minnesota, win 1-2 of those and take care of your home games and Rutgers could jump onto the bubble.

10) Maryland (+1)

W vs Iowa, L vs #14 Illinois

Remaining Games: @Wisconsin, @Rutgers, Northwestern, Indiana, @Penn State

The Terps had a decent week, taking down Iowa at home, but they missed a big opportunity to knock off Illinois on their home court. Jamir Young shooting 8-23 shows that Maryland is far too reliant on their best player. This has been the trend nearly the whole season and if Young is off even slightly, it’s game over for the Turtles.

11) Penn State (-3)

L vs Michigan State, L at Nebraska

Remaining Games: Illinois, Indiana, @Iowa, @Minnesota, Maryland

So much for winning and getting yourself onto the bubble watch. Two losses essentially end any hopes of the tournament for the Nittany Lions barring a miracle BTT run. Shocking Illinois at home could be a nice consolation prize though.

12) Ohio State (+1)

L at #20 Wisconsin, W vs #2 Purdue

Remaining Games: @Minnesota, @Michigan State, Nebraska, Michigan, @Rutgers

Losing your head coach is never fun. Beating Purdue at home is always fun. Will the win be a catalyst for Ohio State or did the Buckeyes use all the gas in the tank to take down Purdue?

13) Indiana (-3)

L vs Northwestern

Remaining Games: Nebraska, @Penn State, Wisconsin, @Maryland, @Minnesota, Michigan State

IU can show some heart, like when they tried to rally against Northwestern at home. Unfortunately, the Hoosiers couldn’t capitalize on their win in Columbus. The schedule doesn’t necessarily get easier, and they very well could be the first team to give Nebraska a conference road win.

14) Michigan (-)

L at #14 Illinois, L vs Michigan State

Remaining Games: @Northwestern, Purdue, @Rutgers, @Ohio State, Nebraska

We have to be on Juwan-watch, right? The Wolverines have won just two games this calendar-year and I cannot fathom as to how Howard still has a job. Whatever entity Jim Harbaugh sold his soul to in order to win the championship also took Michigan basketball in the deal.