Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Still on Track

Quad Chart ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away Quad 1 1-30 1-50 1-75 Quad 2 31-75 51-100 76-135 Quad 3 76-160 101-200 136-240 Quad 4 161+ 201+ 241+

** Indicates that the team is the current leader of their conference

Samford Bulldogs**

NET: 66

KenPom: 71

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: W vs Western Carolina, L at Mercer

Morehead State Eagles**

NET: 115

KenPom: 118

Quad-3 Win

Since last update: L at Little Rock, L at UT Martin

Xavier Musketeers

NET: 54

KenPom: 44

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: L at Seton Hall

#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)

NET: 23

KenPom: 20

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at LMU, W vs Pacific

#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)

NET: 6

KenPom: 5

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at Arkansas, W vs Vanderbilt

#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)

NET: 14

KenPom: 14

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at Butler, L at #1 UConn

Texas Southern Tigers

NET: 288

KenPom: 283

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: L at Bethune-Cookman, L vs Grambling State

Alabama Crimson Tide (N)**

NET: 5

KenPom: 6

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs Texas A&M

#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)**

NET: 3

KenPom: 4

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs Arizona State

Jacksonville Dolphins

NET: 282

KenPom: 277

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: L at Kennesaw State, L at Queens

Eastern Kentucky Colonels**

NET: 199

KenPom: 179

Quad-4 Win

Since Purdue game: W vs Chicago State, W at Bellarmine

Conference Tracker:

Conference Tracker ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad 1-Dec At Northwestern 56 47 L 1 4-Dec Iowa 67 57 W 2 2-Jan At Maryland 74 52 W 1 5-Jan Illinois 12 8 W 1 9-Jan At Nebraska 49 40 L 1 13-Jan Penn State 99 93 W 3 16-Jan At Indiana 101 98 W 2 20-Jan At Iowa 67 57 W 1 23-Jan Michigan 118 104 W 3 28-Jan At Rutgers 89 83 W 2 31-Jan Northwestern 56 47 W 2 4-Feb At Wisconsin 21 19 W 1 10-Feb Indiana 100 98 W 3 15-Feb Minnesota 77 67 W 3 18-Feb At Ohio State 64 62 L 1 22-Feb Rutgers 89 83 - 3 25-Feb At Michigan 118 104 - 2 2-Mar Michigan State 20 15 - 1 5-Mar At Illinois 12 8 - 1 10-Mar Wisconsin 21 19 - 1

No, the sky is not falling. Despite a tough week for Purdue, they managed to come from behind and beat Minnesota and then fell to Ohio State on the road. Purdue has lost 3 road games in the Big Ten in a year that road victories are historically hard to come by (they also have 5 road victories so far). Purdue still is tied with UConn for most Q1 victories in the nation at 9 (thanks to Maryland crossing into Q1 territory) and Purdue has the most Q1 / Q2 wins the country at 15. Moving forward, Purdue is still charging at a 1-seed in the tournament but the next two games for the Boilermakers are key games. A loss at home to Rutgers or at Michigan would look tough on a resume, especially when the margin for error is shrinking. The three games following that are opportunities for Purdue to bolster their resume and lock down the Big Ten. I personally think that Purdue has the ability to go 5-0 over the next 5, but it will still be a tall task. Morale of the story, though: keep winning.