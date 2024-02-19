Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Still on Track

Quad Chart
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quad 1
|1-30
|1-50
|1-75
|Quad 2
|31-75
|51-100
|76-135
|Quad 3
|76-160
|101-200
|136-240
|Quad 4
|161+
|201+
|241+
** Indicates that the team is the current leader of their conference
Samford Bulldogs**
NET: 66
KenPom: 71
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: W vs Western Carolina, L at Mercer
Morehead State Eagles**
NET: 115
KenPom: 118
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: L at Little Rock, L at UT Martin
Xavier Musketeers
NET: 54
KenPom: 44
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: L at Seton Hall
#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)
NET: 23
KenPom: 20
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at LMU, W vs Pacific
#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)
NET: 6
KenPom: 5
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Arkansas, W vs Vanderbilt
#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)
NET: 14
KenPom: 14
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Butler, L at #1 UConn
Texas Southern Tigers
NET: 288
KenPom: 283
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: L at Bethune-Cookman, L vs Grambling State
Alabama Crimson Tide (N)**
NET: 5
KenPom: 6
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs Texas A&M
#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)**
NET: 3
KenPom: 4
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs Arizona State
Jacksonville Dolphins
NET: 282
KenPom: 277
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: L at Kennesaw State, L at Queens
Eastern Kentucky Colonels**
NET: 199
KenPom: 179
Quad-4 Win
Since Purdue game: W vs Chicago State, W at Bellarmine
Conference Tracker:
Conference Tracker
|Date
|Opponent
|NET
|KenPom
|Result
|Quad
|Date
|Opponent
|NET
|KenPom
|Result
|Quad
|1-Dec
|At Northwestern
|56
|47
|L
|1
|4-Dec
|Iowa
|67
|57
|W
|2
|2-Jan
|At Maryland
|74
|52
|W
|1
|5-Jan
|Illinois
|12
|8
|W
|1
|9-Jan
|At Nebraska
|49
|40
|L
|1
|13-Jan
|Penn State
|99
|93
|W
|3
|16-Jan
|At Indiana
|101
|98
|W
|2
|20-Jan
|At Iowa
|67
|57
|W
|1
|23-Jan
|Michigan
|118
|104
|W
|3
|28-Jan
|At Rutgers
|89
|83
|W
|2
|31-Jan
|Northwestern
|56
|47
|W
|2
|4-Feb
|At Wisconsin
|21
|19
|W
|1
|10-Feb
|Indiana
|100
|98
|W
|3
|15-Feb
|Minnesota
|77
|67
|W
|3
|18-Feb
|At Ohio State
|64
|62
|L
|1
|22-Feb
|Rutgers
|89
|83
|-
|3
|25-Feb
|At Michigan
|118
|104
|-
|2
|2-Mar
|Michigan State
|20
|15
|-
|1
|5-Mar
|At Illinois
|12
|8
|-
|1
|10-Mar
|Wisconsin
|21
|19
|-
|1
No, the sky is not falling. Despite a tough week for Purdue, they managed to come from behind and beat Minnesota and then fell to Ohio State on the road. Purdue has lost 3 road games in the Big Ten in a year that road victories are historically hard to come by (they also have 5 road victories so far). Purdue still is tied with UConn for most Q1 victories in the nation at 9 (thanks to Maryland crossing into Q1 territory) and Purdue has the most Q1 / Q2 wins the country at 15. Moving forward, Purdue is still charging at a 1-seed in the tournament but the next two games for the Boilermakers are key games. A loss at home to Rutgers or at Michigan would look tough on a resume, especially when the margin for error is shrinking. The three games following that are opportunities for Purdue to bolster their resume and lock down the Big Ten. I personally think that Purdue has the ability to go 5-0 over the next 5, but it will still be a tall task. Morale of the story, though: keep winning.
