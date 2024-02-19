 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Still on Track

Despite a loss at Ohio State (which is a Q1 loss) Purdue still boasts a top resume in the nation.

By PURB97
Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quad Chart

﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away
Quad 1 1-30 1-50 1-75
Quad 2 31-75 51-100 76-135
Quad 3 76-160 101-200 136-240
Quad 4 161+ 201+ 241+

** Indicates that the team is the current leader of their conference

Samford Bulldogs**
NET: 66
KenPom: 71
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: W vs Western Carolina, L at Mercer

Morehead State Eagles**
NET: 115
KenPom: 118
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: L at Little Rock, L at UT Martin

Xavier Musketeers
NET: 54
KenPom: 44
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: L at Seton Hall

#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)
NET: 23
KenPom: 20
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at LMU, W vs Pacific

#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)
NET: 6
KenPom: 5
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Arkansas, W vs Vanderbilt

#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)
NET: 14
KenPom: 14
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Butler, L at #1 UConn

Texas Southern Tigers
NET: 288
KenPom: 283
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: L at Bethune-Cookman, L vs Grambling State

Alabama Crimson Tide (N)**
NET: 5
KenPom: 6
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs Texas A&M

#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)**
NET: 3
KenPom: 4
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs Arizona State

Jacksonville Dolphins
NET: 282
KenPom: 277
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: L at Kennesaw State, L at Queens

Eastern Kentucky Colonels**
NET: 199
KenPom: 179
Quad-4 Win
Since Purdue game: W vs Chicago State, W at Bellarmine

Conference Tracker:

Conference Tracker

﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad
1-Dec At Northwestern 56 47 L 1
4-Dec Iowa 67 57 W 2
2-Jan At Maryland 74 52 W 1
5-Jan Illinois 12 8 W 1
9-Jan At Nebraska 49 40 L 1
13-Jan Penn State 99 93 W 3
16-Jan At Indiana 101 98 W 2
20-Jan At Iowa 67 57 W 1
23-Jan Michigan 118 104 W 3
28-Jan At Rutgers 89 83 W 2
31-Jan Northwestern 56 47 W 2
4-Feb At Wisconsin 21 19 W 1
10-Feb Indiana 100 98 W 3
15-Feb Minnesota 77 67 W 3
18-Feb At Ohio State 64 62 L 1
22-Feb Rutgers 89 83 - 3
25-Feb At Michigan 118 104 - 2
2-Mar Michigan State 20 15 - 1
5-Mar At Illinois 12 8 - 1
10-Mar Wisconsin 21 19 - 1

No, the sky is not falling. Despite a tough week for Purdue, they managed to come from behind and beat Minnesota and then fell to Ohio State on the road. Purdue has lost 3 road games in the Big Ten in a year that road victories are historically hard to come by (they also have 5 road victories so far). Purdue still is tied with UConn for most Q1 victories in the nation at 9 (thanks to Maryland crossing into Q1 territory) and Purdue has the most Q1 / Q2 wins the country at 15. Moving forward, Purdue is still charging at a 1-seed in the tournament but the next two games for the Boilermakers are key games. A loss at home to Rutgers or at Michigan would look tough on a resume, especially when the margin for error is shrinking. The three games following that are opportunities for Purdue to bolster their resume and lock down the Big Ten. I personally think that Purdue has the ability to go 5-0 over the next 5, but it will still be a tall task. Morale of the story, though: keep winning.

