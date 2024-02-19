Weekly Article Index: 2/19-2/25

Filed under:
Feb 19, 2024, 8:42am EST
February 19
Purdue Drops to #3 in This Week’s AP Poll
After a 1-1 week, Purdue drops 1 spot in the AP Poll to #3 overall.
February 19
Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Week 15
The Big Ten race just got a little bit closer. See how everyone in the conference stacks up and what remains of the season.
February 19
Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Still on Track
Despite a loss at Ohio State (which is a Q1 loss) Purdue still boasts a top resume in the nation.
February 19
Boiler Alert Podcast - Purdue Falls on the Road
Is this deja vu all over again?