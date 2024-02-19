Boiler Alert Podcast - Purdue Falls on the Road

There’s just something about playing a team after they fire their coach that always make my spider-sense go off. You never want to be the first team someone plays in that scenario in my opinion. Well, my fear played out in front of me on Sunday as Purdue faced an Ohio State team in their first game after firing their head coach. It did not go well for Purdue. The offense was stagnant and the defense couldn’t get stops in critical moments.

Oh, and the turnovers.

It all felt a bit familiar, but is it too familiar, or is it just the way that teams lose basketball games all the time? Ryan and I get into what happened against both Minnesota and Ohio State.

We also talk about the remaining Big Ten race with Purdue and Illinois now contending for the title. Purdue has five games left and Illinois has six. What are Purdue’s best hopes for someone, other than us, taking out Illinois? Is there anyone now that Wisconsin has been struggling?

