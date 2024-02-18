Zach Edey Makes History And Becomes All-Time Leading Rebounder For Purdue

Purdue may have suffered a loss today at the hands of Ohio State but that isn’t the only story of the day. Zach Edey became Purdues all-time leader in career rebounds with 1,155 boards passing Joe Barry Carrol’s record of 1,148.

Purdue fans took to social media to voice frustrations after the loss but one constant remains the same; Zach Edey is dominant. The Big Maple had another double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds against Ohio State. It has become something of the norm that we just expect it but his ten straight double-doubles are tied for the third-longest streak at Purdue. Players like him don’t just come around all the time.

Edey also moved past E’Twaun Moore in career scoring with 2,137 points and now ranks 3rd in Purdue History. Rick Mount is number one with 2,323 points and Joe Barry Carroll comes in second with 2,175. Edey only need 37 points to become the second all-time leading scorer for Purdue so I’d expect him to break that within the next two games; the question is, will he pass up Mount? With six guaranteed games remaining, Edey would need to average 31 points for the remainder of games, quite a tall task. If say they win one game in the BTT and make it to at least the Sweet 16 that number drops to 18.6 points per game.

If Purdue makes a run in the Big Ten Tournament and then again in March Madness, we may see history being made (again) as the best Boiler to ever come through Purdue.