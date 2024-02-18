Letdown in Columbus - Purdue 69 - Ohio State 73

Ohio State took the fight to Purdue and held off a late Boilermaker run to secure a 73-69 win in Jake Diebler’s head coaching debut. The Buckeyes were led by Bruce Thornton with 22 points and Jamison Battle chipped in 19. The Boilermakers were led by Zach Edey with 22.

What is there to say about this game?

I’m not sure anyone on Purdue played well. Maybe Braden Smith but Bruce Thornton was clearly the best point guard on the court. Certainly not Zach Edey despite his 22 and 13 (which speaks to how dominant Zach is on a game to game basis). Ohio State did what teams that beat Purdue do; they limited the Boilers to 53 shots, forced 14 turnovers, and only turned the ball over 6 times. Bruce Thornton dominated the ball for Buckeyes, terrorizing Lance Jones in the first half and consistently getting to the rim in the second half. He hit the floaters and mid range jumpers required to exploit Zach Edey’s defense.

Thornton alone isn’t enough to beat Purdue, but Jamison Battle snapped out of his cold shooting spell (2-11 in the previous 3 games) to torch the nets in the second half. He finished the game with 19 points, and 15 of those points came in the second half, including shooting 3-5 from deep. He’s the type of 6’7” wing Purdue doesn’t have an answer for with their preferred lineup. He bullied Fletcher Loyer and Ethan Morton was needed to put out the Thornton fire.

Coach Diebler dusted off Zeb Key, and he played a ... key role. His quick hands bothered Zach on defense. Anytime Edey showed him the ball, he stripped it out of the Big Maple’s hands, finishing the game with 5 steals. That’s how you defend Zach. You can’t stop him from scoring, but you can can cancel out his 7-11 shooting from the field by forcing him into 6 turnovers. Then you force a couple entry pass turnovers and suddenly Zach has 22 points, but Purdue has committed 8-10 turnovers to get those points. Not only did Key play well on defense, but he also added 9 points on offense. Yes, Purdue won the battle of centers by 13 points but they committed 10 turnovers to get there. Offer that to any team in the nation and they’ll take it.

Still, none of that matters if Purdue shoots the ball well from the outside. They did not shoot the ball well from outside. For the second straight road game, the Boilermakers connected on exactly 3, 3 pointers, all from Lance Jones. They overcame poor shooting against Wisconsin, but couldn’t dodge the same bullet twice.

I’m not one to sugar coat things. Fletcher Loyer was awful, going 1-7 from the field. He missed his only 3-point attempt and was more worried about trying to draw fouls than scoring when he attacked the basket. If Loyer isn’t shooting the ball, I’m not sure what he brings to the game. Despite his 6 points, Ethan Morton was the better all-around player, despite not scoring. In fact, Morton was one of Purdue’s better players yet again, slowing down Thornton when it looked like he was going to single handily blow Purdue out of the game.

As bad as Loyer was, Gillis may have been worse off the bench. He was 1-3 and only attempted a single 3 pointer, which he missed. In the first half, Ohio State brutalized him on the defensive boards, extending multiple possessions by simply being bigger than under the basket. Ohio State did to Gillis what Purdue does to everyone else with Edey. Kaufman-Renn was clearly the better option, putting up 12 points on 5-6 shooting and drilling both of his free throws and controlling his spot on the glass. Not sure what was going on with Mason today, but Purdue’s energy guy off the bench didn’t have any energy. Outside of Morton playing solid defense, Purdue’s bench was dreadful. Coach Painter had all season to develop another guard off the bench, but hasn’t figured out how to get Heide or Colvin on the court for meaningful minutes. Now he doesn’t have another button to push with Loyer back in the dumps.

Lance Jones did his best to bring Purdue back into the game after playing a little out of control in the first half. After shooting 1-7 in the first half, he hit 2-4 in the second half, including 2 crucial 3’s that kept hopes alive. Like the Wisconsin game, he was the only Boilermaker to hit a 3 (pathetic). Still, his first half struggles allowed Ohio State to take control of the game and his second half scoring wasn’t enough to make up for it. Throw in the fact that Thornton essentially played both Jones and Loyer off the court and Jones needs to get it together for the stretch run. He’s supposed to be the spark plug, but he’s been misfiring of late.

That brings me to Coach Painter. He got worked by a debuting Jake Diebler. Purdue started strong, but after the first 5 or so minutes, got outplayed by the Buckeye’s for the duration. A key spot in the game saw Painter put Edey on the bench for the final 5 minutes of the 1st half with 2 fouls, only to give up a 10-0 run heading into the break. If there is any way for Matt to tag in a different coach in the last 5 minutes of the first half, Purdue should consider it. The Boilermakers may be one of the best teams in the nation, but they are mid (at best) closing out the half. Sometimes it fee like he’s working on his halftime speech in his head and doesn’t notice the other team putting up a run. That’s the only explanation I can come up with because otherwise it makes no sense.

Still, this is one game. Purdue still controls their own destiny in the Big 10 race but the whispers regarding Purdue’s March futility turn into shouts after their last 2 road performances. The more Purdue struggles, the tighter they play. Coach Painter can’t coach tight down the stretch. This team is at their best when they’re loose and pushing the pace. They’re at their worst when they walk the ball up the court and let the other team load up on Zach. There’s no excuse for this Purdue team only getting up 53 shots. That’s on the Coach Painter. Diebler needed this game played at a slow pace and got what he wanted. Even worse, I saw multiple occasions where Purdue guards and forwards passed on open shots (Loyer and Gillis come to mind) in order to force the ball into a triple covered Edey.

That’s how Purdue loses to Ohio State, and that’s how Purdue loses in March. Luckily, the Boilermakers still have 5 games, including 3 home games to get right. The bad news? They have Rutgers next in what’s sure to be another prime example of wrestlingball. It’s hard to look good against Rutgers even when you beat them, but a solid game against the Scarlet Knights would go a long way in helping my blood pressure.

Keep the faith, this team is still elite. They’re not perfect, but it takes an almost perfect performance to beat them.

I’ll try and do the same.