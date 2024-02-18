2 Purdue at Ohio State - How to Watch and Open Thread

Going on the road in conference play is never easy. Purdue tries to grab another road win today at 1:00 when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. The Buckeyes have had a very had year sitting at 14-11 (4-10) on the year. So bad in fact that they got their coach fired this week. I’m not sure I agree with firing him mid-season nor do I really think they get some deep advantage by doing so, but they’ve made the choice and so he’s gone.

When a coach gets fired there are generally two ways things can go. First, the team is demoralized because their leader is gone and they sink further. Second, the team responds to the adversity, adopts an us against the world mentality, and plays better than before thus making everyone think the coach was the problem all along. Which way will OSU respond? We are about to find out.

Who: #2 Purdue 23-2 (12-2) vs. Ohio State 14-11 (4-10)

When: Sunday, Feb. 18, 20241:00 p.m. ET | Columbus, Ohio

Where: Value City Arena - Capacity - 18,809

TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy, Jim Spanarkel)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

