Purdue Basketball: Ohio State Preview?

Ohio State on Offense

So far, it’s been the Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle show, but that show got Chris Holtman cancelled.

In a way, Ohio State and Indiana’s struggles mirror each other. Neither can hold on to a star guard for more than one season, keeping them from finding any continuity from year to year. Last season, freshman Brice Sensabaugh was 7th nationally in % of shots taken (for reference, Zach Edey was 23rd). He parlayed that into a late first-round draft pick and a chance to play for the illustrious Salt Lake City Stars (although he’s currently on the Jazz roster, putting in around 3 minutes a night). The season before that, freshman guard Malaki Branham took 25% of their shots and promptly left for the NBA (Branham is playing significant minutes for an awful Spurs team trying to figure out who they want to put around Wemby).

As Indiana continues to find out, recruiting one-and-done players to a roster not set up to win it all, and then making them the center point of your offense, requires your team to start over every season instead of building. That caught up to Chris Holtman and Ohio State, but at least Holtman can put “high-level recruiter” on his resume.

I’m of two minds on what to expect today from brand new head coach Jake Diebler and the Buckeyes, and I’m having trouble reconciling them.

If I’m Ohio State, I take the air all the way out of the ball. Purdue wants the pace of this game to be in the mid to high 60s (in terms of pace, the higher the number the faster the game is played). In fact, a couple of Purdue’s best games (Arizona and Alabama) the pace reached the mid to low 70s. The Buckeyes played Wisconsin at a glacial, almost unwatchable pace of 58 (granted they lost 62-54). They played and beat Maryland on February 10th playing the game at a pace of 62.

It’s not hard for the Buckeyes to control pace on offense with Thornton and Gayle. They pound the ball into the floor for 20 seconds, and then either clear out or run a late pick and roll with one of those two guards and rely on shot making over running decent offense. They can somewhat use the Northwestern game plan except at a much slower pace with Thornton and Gayle trading off playing the Boo Buie role.

When the pace slows against Purdue, that tends to take their 3rd scorer (whoever that might be on any given night) out of the game. Zach is always going to get his touches, and Smith has the ball, but Jones, Loyer, and Gillis are reduced to their “standing around and hoping to touch the ball” role on the perimeter. The more players involved, the better for Purdue because they have scorers spread across their lineup. That’s why I’d rather Purdue play a good team that creates pace and wants to play their own game over Purdue playing a team that slows the ball down to try and take Purdue out of their game. Purdue’s 3rd and 4th scorers are better than Ohio State’s. They should try to turn this into Thornton and Gayle vs Edey and Smith and hope for the best.

At the same time, Chris Holtman just got fired and the Buckeyes have played most of the season no faster than a light jog. Coach Diebler has a handful of games to show what he can do at this level before (I assume) moving on to a new program. I’m not sure he wants to do the same thing Holtman did to get fired. I think Holtman’s brutal brand of walking the ball up the court and playing a tough-to-watch brand of basketball cost him his job. If Ohio State were at least somewhat fun to watch, I think, at minimum, he makes it to the end of the season. Losing to Wisconsin didn’t cost him his job; scoring 54 points against Wisconsin lost him his job.

Does Diebler want to fall into that trap?

Again, I have no idea, but I know I would try and change a few things up, but that might play into Purdue’s hands. They have the talent to push the ball with Thornton and Gayle, and Okpara is much better in the open court than the half court. In fact, on paper, they have significantly better talent (in terms of recruiting rankings) than Purdue. If I’m going to lose either way, I’m pushing the ball up the court with my roster of top 100 players and hoping for the best. All-in-all, I’d rather lose 100 to 80 than 52-72 (if that makes sense).

I’ll be interested to see if Diebler turns some of his young bench guys loose in this one. The Buckeyes had the 8th ranked recruiting class in the nation last season but Scotty Middleton is the only guy getting consistent run. I wonder if 4* freshman guard Taison Chatman gets minutes in this game. He’s battled a knee injury all season, and has fallen out of the rotation, but if he’s healthy, I see no better time to get him some run than now. There are no expectations or goals remaining, may as well kick the tires and see what he can do.

Basically, I’m not sure what you’re going to see out of Ohio State on offense today. You could see the continuation of their dedication to boring, ugly basketball or you could see them ramp it up and play more exciting (but still probably ugly) basketball.

Ohio State on Defense

The problem Ohio State runs into when they slow the ball down is they allow their opponents to shoot 36% (307) from 3. In a low-possession game, 3-point shooting is at a premium, and they seem dedicated to giving up open looks from deep instead of contested shots at the rim. Any hint of a drive and their entire defense collapses to the paint, leaving shooters unaccounted for on the perimeter for rhythm drive and kick opportunities.

I expect the same thing today. While Diebler can make offensive adjustments in 4 days, I’m not sure he can change the defense. If I’m Braden Smith, Lance Jones, Mason Gillis, or Fletcher Loyer, I’m wearing my special shooting shoes today because they’re going to get open looks, either from Zach throwing it out of the paint or Braden turning the corner on a pick and roll, running into 4 defenders, and finding one of three open shooters on the perimeter. Purdue’s shooters need to hit shots today.

How a team chooses to guard Zach dictates the rest of their defense, and I expect to see a full swarm today. Ohio State is playing at home. That tends to lend to a friendly whistle. Meanwhile, Purdue can go ice-cold from the perimeter on the road. Diebler needs to look no further than Purdue’s 3-11 performance from deep at the Kohl center for inspiration. Zach and Braden combined for 9 turnovers in the game, and many of those were caused by a swarming paint defense. Lance Jones hit all 3 of Purdue’s 3’s against the Badgers. The Buckeyes’ only chance in those games is a similar Purdue performance this afternoon.

One wrinkle that wouldn’t surprise me from Ohio State is some sort of token 3⁄4 court pressure to further slow the game down. That sort of press tends to put Purdue on their heels and makes them more Edey dependent because they can only get to their first look on offense due to a depleted shot clock. If the Buckeyes want to turn this into a low-possession game, pressing Purdue isn’t a bad choice.

3 Things to Worry About

Purdue continues their cold shooting on the road. Thornton and Gayle both score 20+ (Purdue can handle one or the other going off). Edey and Smith turn the ball over in the paint in a low possession game.

Predictions:

KenPom

Purdue: 79

Ohio State: 70

Confidence: 80%

Drew

Purdue: 69

Ohio State: 54

Diebler takes the air out of the ball and tries to use the low possession game, foul Edey, and hope Purdue shoots poorly from the outside game plan. If they run with Purdue, the Boilermakers might hang a 30 point loss around Diebler’s neck. I assume the debuting coach will change things up over the next 6 games, but changing things up on 4 days notice against the best team in the nation doesn’t seem like a good idea.

Then again, he’s playing with house money and why not?

This entire “preview” is a shot in the dark.