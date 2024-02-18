Purdue Basketball: Ohio State By The Numbers

An Ohio State University
Overall Record: 14-4
Big 10 Record: 4-10
KenPom Ranking: 69
Basic Information
Location: Columbus, Ohio
Type of School: Public Land Grant Research University
Mascot: Brutus Buckeye
Head Coach - Jake Diebler
Seasons at Ohio State: 1
Other Head Coaching Jobs: None
Career Record: 0-0
Conference Championships: 0
Conference Tournament Championships: 0
NCAA Appearances: 0
Final Four Appearances: 0
Kenpom Style of Play
() = National Ranking per Kenpom
Offense
Adj. Efficiency: 114.8 (42)
Avg. Poss. Length: 18.7 (309)
Defense
Adj. Efficiency: 103.1 (119)
Avg. Poss. Length: 17.3 (152)
Adjusted Tempo
65.2 (310)
Kenpom 4 Factors
() = National Ranking per Kenpom
Offense
Effective FG%: 50.5 (179)
Turnover %: 15.2 (61)
Off. Reb. %: 32 (81)
FTA/FGA: 33 (167)
Defense
Effective FG%: 49.3 (122)
Turnover %: 15.7 (281)
Off. Reb. %: 28.5 (150)
FTA/FGA: 30 (84)
Personnel
Ohio State Starters
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Point Guard
|2
|Bruce Thornton
|So.
|6'2"
|215
|33.5
|15.8
|3.3
|4.2
|Shooting Guard
|1
|Roddy Gayle
|So.
|6'4"
|210
|32.4
|14.2
|4.3
|3.3
|Small Forward
|12
|Even Mahaffey
|So.
|6'6"
|200
|Penn State
|23.9
|5.4
|4.5
|1.7
|Power Forward
|10
|Jamison Battle
|Sr.
|6'7"
|220
|George Washington
|31
|13.7
|5.2
|1.1
|Center
|34
|Felix Okpara
|So.
|6'11"
|235
|23.5
|6.4
|6.7
|0.5
Ohio State Bench
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Shooting Guard
|15
|Bowen Hardman
|So.
|6'3"
|190
|5.2
|2.4
|0.5
|0
|Forward
|21
|Devin Royal
|Fr.
|6'6"
|210
|8.5
|3.2
|1.9
|0.3
|Center
|23
|Zab Key
|Sr.
|6'8"
|250
|16
|7.2
|4.3
|0.6
|Shooting Guard
|4
|Dale Bonner
|Sr.
|6'2"
|175
|Baylor
|18.6
|4.5
|2.3
|1.2
Note:
I’m putting the numbers and roster out now. Look for the rest of my preview shortly. I wanted to give y’all a place to discuss the game while I get the rest of this finished. I’m reworking this section after Chris Holtman getting canned 4 days ago.
