Purdue Basketball: Ohio State By The Numbers

I’m not sure what to expect from Ohio State under Jake Diebler, but here’s what they’ve done without him this season.

By Drew Schneider
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Miami (OH) at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

An Ohio State University

Overall Record: 14-4

Big 10 Record: 4-10

KenPom Ranking: 69

Basic Information

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Type of School: Public Land Grant Research University

Mascot: Brutus Buckeye

Head Coach - Jake Diebler

Seasons at Ohio State: 1

Other Head Coaching Jobs: None

Career Record: 0-0

Conference Championships: 0

Conference Tournament Championships: 0

NCAA Appearances: 0

Final Four Appearances: 0

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 114.8 (42)

Avg. Poss. Length: 18.7 (309)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 103.1 (119)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17.3 (152)

Adjusted Tempo

65.2 (310)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Effective FG%: 50.5 (179)

Turnover %: 15.2 (61)

Off. Reb. %: 32 (81)

FTA/FGA: 33 (167)

Defense

Effective FG%: 49.3 (122)

Turnover %: 15.7 (281)

Off. Reb. %: 28.5 (150)

FTA/FGA: 30 (84)

Personnel

Ohio State Starters

Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists
Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists
Point Guard 2 Bruce Thornton So. 6'2" 215 33.5 15.8 3.3 4.2
Shooting Guard 1 Roddy Gayle So. 6'4" 210 32.4 14.2 4.3 3.3
Small Forward 12 Even Mahaffey So. 6'6" 200 Penn State 23.9 5.4 4.5 1.7
Power Forward 10 Jamison Battle Sr. 6'7" 220 George Washington 31 13.7 5.2 1.1
Center 34 Felix Okpara So. 6'11" 235 23.5 6.4 6.7 0.5

Ohio State Bench

Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists
Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists
Shooting Guard 15 Bowen Hardman So. 6'3" 190 5.2 2.4 0.5 0
Forward 21 Devin Royal Fr. 6'6" 210 8.5 3.2 1.9 0.3
Center 23 Zab Key Sr. 6'8" 250 16 7.2 4.3 0.6
Shooting Guard 4 Dale Bonner Sr. 6'2" 175 Baylor 18.6 4.5 2.3 1.2

Note:

I’m putting the numbers and roster out now. Look for the rest of my preview shortly. I wanted to give y’all a place to discuss the game while I get the rest of this finished. I’m reworking this section after Chris Holtman getting canned 4 days ago.

