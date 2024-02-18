The Three Pointer: Purdue vs. Ohio State

The Purdue Boilermakers will be in a unique situation when they head to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. They will be facing a team that is without their head coach following the dismissal of Chris Holtman following a disappointing season that finds them 4-10 in the B1G and 14-11 overall. The Buckeyes started strong with their only non-conference loss coming to Texas A&M and featured wins against Alabama and UCLA, but the slide was too much for a second consecutive season.

Ohio State has a trio of talented perimeter players in Jamison Battle, Roddy Gayle, and Bruce Thornton but have struggled to consistently play well through the entire B1G season. The Buckeyes give up an average of 75.4 points per game in B1G action while scoring just 71 points per game, placing both at just 10th in the conference. OSU ranks 72nd in the NET which means this road victory could be considered a Q1 victory if the Buckeyes can grab a couple of victories to end the season following the game against the Boilers.

Let’s get into ‘The Three Pointer!’

1 | Get the Buckeye Big Men in Foul Trouble

This is sort of a key point in most of Purdue’s games but against Ohio State, it would be an immensely huge factor since they just aren’t very deep beyond Okpara and Key. Beyond Okpara, who stands a 6’11 and 220 pounds, the Buckeyes don’t have another player in their regular rotation that stands taller than 6’8 which is Key. Key is a wide bodied forward after him, the job of defending Edey in the post would likely go to Jamison Battle (6’7 225).

If that does occur, it would require an immense amount of help side defense to not give up easy buckets are the rim which would open up the perimeter for Purdue’s wings and guards. Look for Loyer, Gillis, Smith, and Jones to have plenty of opportunities for open shots from the perimeter. It becomes a matter of if they are hitting them to make OSU pay.

2 | Keep OSU from Attacking the Lane and Play Connected on Defense

Purdue struggled in the first half against Minnesota and some of that was due to Purdue not being connected defensively and allowing Minnesota to get into a rhythm offensively. Purdue can’t afford to do that in a situation where they are playing on the road. Purdue adjusted well in the second half and Minnesota struggled accordingly when the Boilers played a much more connected style of defense as a team.

Purdue will likely try to force OSU into long jumpers and contested threes much like they have all season but they need to keep Thronton and Gayle from getting into the lane. They can do that by forcing them into snaking through their screens more and simply being in good defensive position to not allow easy passes. Ant Wright had a great piece on this following the Minnesota game where Ethan Morton was put on Cam Christie and how well Purdue as a team shut him down. This is likely how Purdue will want to defend Thornton and Gayle who are very good offensive players and can get hot quickly.

Film Session: Purdue vs Minnesota



Ethan Morton defense in the 2nd half sparking 15-1 run pic.twitter.com/jx3b7NY5R6 — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) February 17, 2024

3 | Make Your Free Throws

For a team that is built upon taking advantage of an opponent’s inability to defend in the low post without fouling, Purdue is doing a not-so-great job at hitting their free throws over the course of the last several games. Obviously a majority of those free throws falls upon one guy and if he struggles it makes it look like the whole team is struggling but Purdue missed a lot of the front ends of one-and-one’s. In fact, over the last four games Purdue had shot 132 free throws but hit only 87 for 65.9%. That’s a total that will continue to haunt Purdue and allow teams to simply foul instead of giving up buckets.

Purdue was a good free throw shooting team prior to this apparent struggle over the last several games and the concern is teams will look to start fouling Trey Kaufman-Renn as the junior is shooting just 52% from the free throw line. He missed at least two one-and-one opportunities against Minnesota and in a road B1G game, every opportunity must be taken. The one game where Purdue shot well in those four games was the road victory in Madison against the Badgers where Purdue went 18-23 (78.3%). The other three? Just 63.3%.

And 1 | Loyer Needs to See Some Shots Fall

In his sophomore season Loyer has been a bit disappointing from a scoring perspective. He has had some really good games like his 27 point games against Tennessee and Alabama but then he’s had seven games this season where he has scored 5 or less points. In the previous two games, Loyer has scored just 5 and 3 points on a combined 2-11 from the field and 1-7 from behind the arc. Luckily this season Purdue has Lance Jones, who is averaging nearly 12 points a game to pick up some of that scoring slack, but an offensively challenged Loyer doesn’t provide enough on the defensive end to make up for it when he isn’t scoring.

Purdue’s offense is on another level when Loyer is hitting shots and forcing teams to defend him off the ball instead of leaving him for Edey. To his credit, Loyer has recognized a bit more this season the need for him to drive the ball when his shot isn’t falling but he has gotten a bit wild over the last several weeks with his drives looking for contact rather than trying to finish. The shooter just needs to see some shots go down and suddenly the confidence will push him and Purdue’s offense over the edge.

If Loyer is on and you get the consistently great games that Edey and Smith have been providing for the Boilers, Purdue is a team that very few can keep up with. When Loyer isn’t hitting his shots, he becomes a liability for the defense and that is where Ethan Morton is forced into more minutes. Loyer needs to be a more consistent offensive player for Purdue to achieve what it wants this season.

Players to Watch:

Bruce Thornton | #2 | Guard | 6’2 215 lbs | 15.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.2 ast, 1.3 stl, 32.6% 3pt

A top 50 player in the 2022 class, Thornton played behind the spotlight last season of Brice Sensabaugh and Justice Sueing but has come into his own as the primary scoring threat for the Buckeyes. A wide-bodied guard who can bully smaller guards once he gets into the lane, Thornton is a capable shooter from behind the arc. Has scored 24 and 18 in the previous two games against Maryland and Wisconsin.

Roddy Gayle | #1 | Guard | 6’4 205 lbs | 14.2 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.3 ast, 29.5% 3pt

The 53rd rated player in the 2022 class, Gayle was buried on the bench last season for the Buckeyes. Averaging just 16 minutes per game and 4.3 points, Gayle has jumped more into the spotlight with 32.4 minutes per game and is averaging 14.2 points. Just a 29.5% three point shooter, Gayle is good at attacking off the dribble and using his length to score over smaller guards.

Felix Okpara | #34 | Center | 6’11 220 lbs | 6.4 pts, 6.7 reb, 2.5 blk, 0% 3pt

Another top-100 player in that that 2022 class, Okpara was the lowest rated recruit coming in at 69th nationally. A tall, lean center at 6’11 and 220, Okpara is one of the better shot blockers in the B1G averaging 2.5 per game. Okpara isn’t a dominate low post scorer but he is capable to score in transition and off lobs.

Prediction:

A game on the road in the B1G is never easy and Purdue has seemingly struggled a bit over the last several games putting a whole performance together. I’m not sure Purdue has to have a complete performance to win at Ohio State but a new head coach could present some problems as interim Head Coach Jon Diebler has said he wants the Buckeyes to play faster and in transition more. That may not bode well for the Buckeyes as they were one of the slower teams tempo wise before Holtman’s release at 310th (65.2) on Kenpom’s adjusted tempo (Purdue comes in at 160th averagaing 68.1 possessions per 40 minutes). This is a game where it would be nice to see Purdue dominate from start to finish and look to continue to march towards the 26th B1G title.

Purdue: 82

Ohio State: 71