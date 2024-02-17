Purdue Men’s Basketball Lands as #1 Overall Seed in NCAA Top 16

For the past few years the NCAA and their selection committee have been releasing the top 16 seeds of the NCAA Tournament on CBS a few weeks before the season ends. These aren’t the final top 16 of course, they are used more as a gauge of where the committee views things right now. In other words, if the season ended today these would be the top 16 seeds.

So, where did Purdue shake out in all of this? Well, let’s let the CBS Sports College Basketball Twitter account tell you.

As of today, here's what the Top 16 seeds look like.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/LdVSnqzm3k — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) February 17, 2024

That’s right, the Purdue men’s basketball team is the (early) #1 overall seed! Quite the accomplishment for this team, but ultimately what does this mean? Well, this and a couple dollars will get you a nice bag of chips at the gas station. Understand my meaning? It means nothing. There’s a lot of work to be done still and as you all know, the season doesn’t end today. Purdue still has to finish the Big Ten season and then compete in the Big Ten Tournament. Every game is important of course and this shows what position the hard work has put them in.

Some other teams Purdue has faced this year also found themselves in the top 16. That includes Tennessee, Arizona, Wisconsin, Marquette, Alabama, and Illinois. So of the Top 16 seeds Purdue has played, and beaten, 6 of them. They can’t play themselves of course so they’ve taken down 6 of 15 possible teams. Pretty impressive work there.

Now, it’s up to them to finish the work, get the best possible road to the Final Four, and give it their all in March/April.