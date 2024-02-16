The Rebound: Purdue 84 Minnesota 76

The Purdue Boilermakers took the Minnesota Golden Gophers best punch in the first half at Mackey Arena and countered in the second half to grab an important 84-76 victory. Minnesota showed a lot of their potential with scorers and facilitators surrounding big man Dawson Garcia who is finally flashing his high level potential in his second year at Minnesota.

After being down eight in the first half, and frankly the Boilers were lucky it wasn’t even more, the Boilers roared to life in the second half and outscored Minnesota 49-33 on their way to an eight point victory.

Let’s get into ‘The Three Pointer!’

1 | Who Defends Dawson Garcia?

Not sure it would have mattered much who defend Garcia last night as the Gopher forward looked all the part of a guy who will find a roster spot for an NBA team next season. The development is evident over the last several years and Purdue really struggled, at times, to reign him in during the second half. He had 15 points 4-6 shooting from the field (2-2 from 3pt) while shooting 5-5 from the free throw line.

Where Minnesota went wrong was not trying to get him into more advantageous matchups at times. Getting him against Loyer in the post or Edey outside of the lane (especially when Zach had his foul troubles) was just not strong game planning. Garcia did get really frustrated throughout the game and he did commit some fouls that should have been called that were blatant but somehow ‘missed’ by the refs. Most notably was his shove of Loyer to the ground and then tripping over him while Loyer got called for the foul.

Grade: B

Purdue knew it had a tough matchup here and they likely wanted to make sure other guys weren’t going to be the ones to beat them. Garcia had 24 but Mitchell and Christie were largely held in check. That was especially true in the second half where Purdue clearly made an adjustment in their pressure on and off the ball on defense. That was a good change by Painter and his staff to disrupt the flow of Minnesota’s shooters who were in a rhythm.

2 | Feed Edey and Let Minnesota Foul Him

Welp, Minnesota sure did foul Edey a lot. The big man got to the free throw line 14 times but struggled again by converting only 8 of those chances. He once again played ‘just ok’ going 8-18 from the field but he was clearly impacting the way Minnesota wanted to play on both ends of the court. When Edey grabbed his second foul early in the first half, Minnesota jumped at the opportunity to get into the lane more and attack to find shooters off kick-outs.

Edey finished with another big game of 24 points and 15 rebounds which is his ninth straight double-double and the 57th of his career. It was also the 33rd career 20 and 10 double-double for Edey which is the most in the B1G since 2010-2011 (next on the list is Luka Garza with 25).

Grade: B

Again, Edey was really just his steady, usual, dominate self. The foul trouble really isn’t his fault as two of the three fouls were really bad calls (don’t get me started of referees again) but his free throw struggles are starting to get a bit worrisome. If those continue, teams will simply look to foul him because they’ll take the trade off of misses at the line rather than dunks at the rim.

3 | Limit the Turnovers and Dominate the Boards

Purdue did not do a great job on limiting the turnovers in the first half as the Boilers struggled to end the half with seven turnovers that led to 12 Gopher points. That was one of the reasons for the 21-5 run over the final 6:06 of the first half that Minnesota used to take an eight point lead into the half. The second half would be a different story for the Boilers as they turned it over just twice and allowed only 4 points off turnovers.

On the boards, Purdue again had a dominating performance led by Zach Edey’s 15 rebounds. Overall, Purdue outrebounded Minnesota 44-27 and limited them to 7 offensive rebounds and just 10 second chance points. This just goes to show how important both of those aspects of the game work for the Boilers when they go hand in hand.

Purdue also got great rebounding outside of Edey and Braden Smith (who we’ll talk about more below) grabbed 8 rebounds and the combination of Gillis and Kaufman-Renn snatched 12 between the two of them.

Grade: B

Purdue gets a B here because of the issues in the first half with turnovers and those turning into points. Purdue seemingly struggled to hold onto the ball and got out-toughed in that first half but came back and blew the doors off Minnesota in the second half, outscoring the visitors 49-33.

And 1 | Let Smith Cook

Triple-double watch prediction was spot on. Smith got 16 points (5-7 shooting overall), 9 assists, and 8 rebounds along with 4 steals while having just 2 turnovers in 38 minutes of action. Those are the numbers of a player who has finally started to garner some respect nationally for the season he is having as he was named to the Naismith National Player of the Year midseason watch list prior to the game. Smith was able to really get whatever he wanted and had his teammates converted some more of their attempts near the rim, he likely would have had at least 11 assists.

Where Smith has grown exponentially from last year to this year is the confidence he has in his mid-range pull up jumpers he can take at any spot on the floor. He showed last night he can hit his pull up to his right but also on the wing going to his left. With those abilities, defending him in the ball screen actions Purdue is using more and more for him makes it as tough of a defensive assignment as there is in the country.

Smith just dominated his matchup and helped others win theirs as well with 9 assists and 4 steals. He can let that showmanship get the best of him at times but even in those moments the play he is making is the right one.

Grade: A

There may not be a better point guard at Purdue once Smith’s time is up. He is the first player in Purdue history to have at least 320 points, 180 assists, and 140 rebounds in a single season. He is also just one of 13 players in the B1G to reach that mark. He also has at least 8 games left this season. At his current marks, he would finish this season with 422 points, 188 rebounds, and 238 assists. That would place him as one of seven players from major conferences since the 1992-1993 season: Jalen Pickett (Penn State), Denzel Valentine (Michigan State), Lonzo Ball (UCLA), Jason Kidd (Cal), Michael Carter-Williams (Syracuse)

Overall Grade: B

A nice strong B for the Boilers in this one. It wasn’t great and it wasn’t all together fancy but it was workman-like. Sometimes, that’s what you need to do to continue to take a step forward on the journey. Purdue really came out of the second half better as they outscored Minnesota 49-33 and seemed to really pay more attention to how connected they were on both ends of the floor.

In the post game presser, Matt Painter said that sometimes a team can come out of the gate and play too well and it hurts them because they lose track of that focus to what is working. That’s likely what happened here for the Boilers, but to pull it back and make the adjustments necessary was good to see. There have been lots of lessons learned in the last several games even with Purdue winning.

Prediction:

Again, almost hit this one on the head but Purdue’s struggles in the first half allowed Minnesota to throw up 43 in the opening stanza. Purdue’s offense looked great in the second half but the missed free throws continue to be a problem that is seemingly dragging along now for two weeks. That needs to get corrected.

Purdue: 83 (84)

Minnesota: 68 (78)

Player of the Game:

Again, hard to not give it to a guy like Edey who grabbed 24 points and 15 rebounds when that would be reason to give it to literally anyone else in the country. This time, it’s going to Braden Smith who flirted with a triple-double with 16 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, and only had 2 turnovers in 38 minutes of run. He is getting better and better with the confidence in his mid-range pull-up jumpers growing. Smith is one of the best players, at any position, in the country.

Braden Smith is the first player in school history to reach these marks in a season.



PTS: 320

ASTS: 175

REBS: 140 pic.twitter.com/Xf9SARXCO3 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 16, 2024

Play of the Game:

With just over two minutes left in the game and Purdue holding onto a 76-71 lead, Purdue again went back to the best shooter they have in Mason Gillis. The senior forward started to heat up and Assistant Coach PJ Thompson ran a few different actions to put him in different places for open shots. Gillis came off the Loyer screen on the baseline and drilled a big three that put the Boilers up 79-71 with under 2 minutes left in the game.

Your @HammerAndRails 'Play of the Game' against Minnesota comes late in the 2nd half with Purdue holding a 5 point lead. @GillisMason had gotten hot & Purdue ran a corner action to free him up to bang home his last bucket of the night (missed foul with Loyer getting run through) pic.twitter.com/aWi9SUviAc — Jed Wilkinson (@PurdueWilkie) February 16, 2024

Side note: Loyer got run through on this screen and it should have been a foul call on Minnesota as well. Very well could have been a 5 point play. How the referee on the baseline missed it is beyond me. The guy was literally 7 feet away and starting right at him.