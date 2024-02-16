Post Game Presser: Purdue 84 Minnesota 76

The Purdue Boilermakers took a step closer to locking up their 26th B1G regular season championship by defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 84-76 at Mackey Arena. Zach Edey led the Boilers with 24 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block but struggled with some foul trouble in the first half. Braden Smith flirted with a triple-double as the sophomore point guard, recently named to the Naismith Award Midseason Watch List, scored 16 points, handed out 9 assists, and grabbed 8 rebounds, had 4 steals, and only turned it over twice in 38 minutes of action.

Let’s hear from Ethan Morton, Braden Smith, Mason Gillis, Head Coach Matt Painter, and Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson

Purdue players Ethan Morton, Braden Smith, and Mason Gillis

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter

Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson