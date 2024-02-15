Purdue Gets Tested but Pushes Through for Victory Over Minnesota

It was definitely a lot closer than many expected but the Purdue Boilermakers found their footing enough in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers to escape with an 84-76 win in front of the 70th consecutive sell-out crowd at Mackey Arena. It was a game that saw Purdue struggle in the first half against a Minnesota squad who was playing from a position of still holding onto NCAA Tournament dreams as a victory over the potential overall number one seed would have placed them squarely into the bubble discussion. The Gophers looked like they were poised to do just that.

Purdue stared the game off where they left off against the Indiana Hoosiers by grabbing an early eleven point lead on the backs of their recently named Naismith National Player of the Year nominees in Edey and Smith. Purdue had pushed their lead early to 16-5 at the 15:56 mark before Minnesota regrouped and went on a quick 6-0 spurt to get within 5 points as Edey was forced the bench following two really questionable foul calls.

Purdue got themselves back on track thanks to Caleb Furst who scored on an ‘and 1’ and another layup. Although lost in the shuffle with Edey, Gillis, and TKR this season, Furst looked his best this season when the Boilers needed him the most. He finished the game 6 points and 3 rebounds in 11 minutes of work but played really great defense throughout his time on the floor. During one possession in the second half Furst’s defense against Dawson Garcia, who led the Gophers with 24 points, was fantastic and led to a big turnover and score for the Boilers.

The key parts of that struggle in the first half for the Boilers was really something they had not had many problems with throughout the entire season: turnovers. Have there been turnovers? Yes, but these turnovers led to points for the Gophers. The loose play by the Boilermakers led to 7 turnovers and the Gophers turned those into 12 big points. In fact, that loose play led to a 21-5 run over the final 6:06 of the first half which may be the biggest run an opponent had put on Purdue (outside of possibly Nebraska).

The Boilers trailed 43-35 and lucky to not be down double digits. They would make quick work on that lead in the second half.

It was really clear that Purdue was more focused and intentional in the way they were playing on both ends of the floor to star the second half as they came out outscored Minnesota 8-2 to get the lead down to 45-43. That quick surge forced a timeout from Ben Johnson and the Gophers were able to bounce back to push their lead back to 6 points quickly thanks to a 4-0 in less than a minute. But it wasn’t until Zach Edey dunked with 13:15 left that Purdue had finally grabbed the lead again and not relinquish it for the rest of the game.

What really turned this game around was a boneheaded decision by Gopher Head Coach Ben Johnson to get a technical foul protesting what would have been Zach’s third foul very early on in the second half. That happened right in the middle of that early run for Purdue and really brought a rather sleepy Mackey crowd back into the game.

As Purdue really made their run, they relied again on their two big players as Edey had another great performance but is likely overshadowed by Braden Smith flirting again with a triple double. Edey had another double double with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 assists but did struggle with 4 turnovers (one of which wasn’t really his fault) but it was Smith’s 16 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals, and just 2 turnovers that really drove Purdue in the second half.

Beyond those two, Purdue got some great production from their power forward position as Gillis and TKR combined for 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists. Their production at the power forward position alongside Edey as two very different kinds of players is going to be important as the season winds down.

In the end, Purdue was able to really ratchet up the defensive pressure in a way they had not done for most of the season and got Minnesota uncomfortable in the second half where they outscored the Golden Gophers 49-33. The Boilers shot 9-19 from behind the arc and outrebounded their opponent 44-27 but again struggled from the free throw line going just 19-32 (59.4%). Minnesota gave Purdue all they could handle as a desperate team on the road and were able to grab an important victory on their path to a 26th B1G Title.