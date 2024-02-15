Two Boilermakers Named to Naismith Midseason List

The folks over at the Naismith Award, given to the Men’s College Player of the Year, released their midseason list today and it’s no surprise that there was a Boilermaker among those listed. What was surprising? That there were two Boilermakers on the list.

Don’t believe me? See for yourself.

IT IS HERE



Introducing the 2024 @jerseymikes Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Midseason List #JerseyMikesNaismith



Click the for the full list: https://t.co/kCEeL4UDMT pic.twitter.com/FMirjIpBup — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) February 15, 2024

That’s right Zach Edey, the consensus favorite for the award, had some company on the list as Sophomore point guard Braden Smith was also honored. Quite the achievement for the player that some awards, COUGH Cousy COUGH, think isn’t good enough to even be top 10 at his position. This makes that slight seem even more egregious in retrospect. So, if I’m following the logic here, Smith isn’t one of the top 10 point guards but is one of the top 30 players in the country? As the kids say, make it make sense!

We all know what Zach Edey is doing on the court this season but the numbers are still eye popping to see written down.

23.3 ppg

11.7 rpg

2.3 bpg

50% from three

What a collection of stats that is. Plus, to be shooting a 50% clip from three is just incredible for a player his size!

What about Braden Smith? How has Purdue’s point guard fared this year from a purely statistical standpoint?

12.7 ppg

5.6 rpg

7.1 apg

1.6 spg

42.3% from three

So he’s not as good as Zach Edey from three, few are, but he’s having an incredible season all while playing 32.9 minutes per game. Edey might be Purdue’s best player, but Braden Smith might just be Purdue’s most important player.

Congratulations to both young men.