Washington Commanders Are Becoming Purdue East

As the Washington Commanders fill out their coaching staff under new head man Dan Quinn, they’ve decided that Purdue Boilermakers are necessary. There are not one but two former Boilermakers on the coaching staff in Washington.

The pieces are coming together — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 15, 2024

Washington Commanders and Purdue Boilermakers legend Ryan Kerrigan remains associated with the team after his retirement. Kerrigan is now listed as the Assistant Linebackers/Pass Rush Specialist. I can’t think of anyone out there more suited for the role of pass rush specialist than the guy who had 95.5 sacks in a very productive NFL career. Plus, it says something about Kerrigan as a person that they let him back onto the Commanders sideline after he went over to the dreaded Philadelphia Eagles for the final season of his career. Tough one for those fans to swallow but it was the end of his career so I’m sure that makes it a bit easier.

Next though, is a new hire for the Commanders with a name you’ll recognize. Former Purdue Boilermaker and Detroit Lions QB David Blough has signed on to be part of this new coaching staff. Blough will start pretty low on the totem pole as he’s now the Assistant Quarterbacks Coach, but you’ve got to start somewhere. Blough always had the ability to control the locker room and always seemed to be looked up to by everyone on the team for his ability to lead. That’s a pretty good characteristic to have in this role. Unfortunately, his NFL playing dream didn’t work out but now that he’s on an NFL coaching staff he will have a great opportunity to stay connected to the game.

Kudos to both former Boilermakers.