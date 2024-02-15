Volleyball Releases Conference Opponents For 2024 Season

I know we are in the midst of basketball season and fall sports seem forever away but the volleyball team announced their conference opponents this afternoon. The Big Ten is expanding next season so Purdue will have some opportunities against more power-house teams during conference play.

Our 2024 Opponents pic.twitter.com/QofpFQlvn2 — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) February 15, 2024

It looks like UCLA and USC will have to make the trip to the midwest and face Purdue in Holloway while the Boilers will travel to Oregon and Washington for the newcomer matchups. With the conference expansion there are only three home/away series; IU, Penn State and Rutgers.

Last season the Boilers were ranked between #16 and #19 all season and finished fourth in the Big Ten with a 15-5 record including a home win over ranked Wisconsin and sweeping Penn State. They advanced into the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament before falling to Oregon.

Freshman Taylor Anderson and Chloe Chicoine were both staples to the Purdue offense along with sophomore Eva Hudson. Purdue showed immense talent but their youth would show up time and again with mental and service errors. It’s going to be an exciting season with high expectations as the Boilers return almost everyone except libero Maddie Schermerhorn.