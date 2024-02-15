The Three Pointer: Purdue vs. Minnesota

The Purdue Boilermakers will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the only regular season matchup between the two schools with the Boilers trying to extend their current win streak to nine games. A win would keep the rest of the B1G at arms length in the regular season conference title race as the Boilers hold a two game lead over the Illinois Fighting Illini and three game lead over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Minnesota will enter the game with a 15-8 overall record in Head Coach Ben Johnson’s third season with this being his most successful to day. Led by former North Carolina Tar Heel Dawson Garcia and freshman Cam Christie, the Gophers sit at 7th in the B1G at 6-6. Those six wins match the total number of conference wins the Gophers had in Johnson’s first two seasons.

Let’s get into ‘The Three Pointer!’

1 | Who Defends Dawson Garcia?

This will be a big question mark for the Boilers as the Minnesota big man has never been short on potential and natural ability. Garcia is clearly the best player that Minnesota has and he plays the center position even though he is probably more naturally suited as a power forward (had he committed to Purdue, that’s what he would be playing). Garcia is shooting from behind the arc at an effective 28.6% which would be enough to pull Edey out from the interior but the Gophers start Pharrel Payne who has yet to even attempt a three point shot this season.

If Minnesota continues with starting those two alongside one another, the job to defend Garcia will likely fall early on Kaufman-Renn and Gillis. Those two have the ability to defend effectively out to the perimeter along with being capable enough interior post defenders within Purdue’s scheme as well. The issue will be what will happen if Minnesota tries to surround Garcia with four other shooters to force Edey onto him alone. Does Edey show the ability to defend Garcia out to the arc while not leaving the interior susceptible to drives? It’s a matchup that Edey has shown an ability to do well against similar types of players throughout the season with his improved lateral quickness and stamina.

Garcia is averaging 16 points per game through the last five games but has struggled against the Boilers in his previous matchups. During the 2022-2023 season Garcia scored 7 and 6 points but torched the Boilers in his time with UNC for 26 points while connecting on 3-5 from behind the arc. Garcia has the capability to put up big numbers with a 36 point game against Ohio State and a 30 point game Iowa already this season.

2 | Feed Edey and Let Minnesota Foul Him

The last several games it has been pretty apparent the defensive plan against Purdue was to foul Edey and prevent shots on the perimeter from Purdue’s wings and guards that surround the big man. Edey has averaged 13.5 free throw attempts per game and that includes against Wisconsin where he took only 8 as Wisconsin played a different scheme against him. The unfortunate part is that Edey has struggled from the free throw line the last several games shooting just 57% from the free throw line after being well above 70% for the entire season prior.

If Zach can’t hit his free throws at a capable percentage, teams are willing to place deep bench players onto the floor to simply foul any time he catches the ball in any position he can score from. Zach has traditionally been able to stay away from those types of game plans because he has shot the bell well from the charity stripe but until he gets back to those numbers it is likely Purdue will continue to see that look more and more.

That scheme was really noticeable from Northwestern and Chris Collins as anytime his interior players fouled, he quickly pulled them out. No matter what Collins wants to say about the fouls that were called, it was very evident that was his scheme the entire night. Edey connected on only 8-17 and had he connected at his usual level, the Wildcats would have been forced to alter their defensive scheme and that would have resulted in a much easier game rather than the overtime that did occur.

If Zach can get to the free throw line 14 times and connect on 10 of those attempts, it will help open up the three point arc for the wings and guards and also free him up from the interior with defenders in foul trouble.

3 | Limit the Turnovers and Dominate the Boards

Last season the turnovers were clearly an issue but this season they have largely not presented themselves as such. Purdue has turned the ball over just 15 times or more this season on two occasions, one of which was the loss to Northwestern. The other occurrence was against Tennessee. In fact, when Purdue turns the ball over 10 times or less this season they are averaging 91.5 points per game (10 games). They are also outrebounding their opponents in that game by a total of 392-282 which means Purdue is simply making it hard for teams to beat them in one of the simplest ways: they are getting 10 to 15 more possessions per game.

These advantages make it so hard for teams to keep up with Purdue through a full game because the Boilers offensive efficiency ranks them 2nd in the country in Kenpom and their 85.1 points per game ranks them 5th in the country. The most eye opening piece for that is it has come against the hardest schedule in the country no matter which metric (Kenpom, NET, RPI).

Minnesota has done a good job so far this season rebounding the ball at a +3.7 margin but comes up rather short as compared to Purdue’s +11.3. Minnesota does rank 3rd in the conference at limiting opponent rebounds at just 33.1 but that mark does fall short of Purdue’s 30.0 as well. Minnesota also does not do a good job turning opponents over as they are -.96 (10th) in turnover margin which ranks ahead of Purdue’s -1.38 (12th).

Simply put, Purdue should continue to dominate these factors to give their offense more opportunities and Minnesota may not have the offensive capabilities over the course of 40 minutes to keep up (if Purdue plays to their average).

And 1 | Let Smith Cook

There may not be a player in the country who improved more from his freshman to sophomore seasons that Braden Smith has. A travesty to have been left off the Bob Cousy Finalist list, Smith was recently added to the thirty player list for the Naismith ‘Player of the Year’ midseason watch list. Smith’s confidence on both ends of the floor are apparent but his growth on the offensive end has led to being aggressive on the offensive end and likely a need to be even more so at times.

Matt Painter has entrusted Smith with a heavy load of responsibility but in the high ball screen actions, the diminutive point guard (although he says his height is just fine) has shown a pretty reliable ability to get into the lane and score. That is something where Purdue proves incredibly difficult to defend as Edey has grown more and more comfortable diving to the rim while that frees up lifts from Gillis at the top of the key for open three point shots.

Elite duo.



Edey, Smith named to @NaismithTrophy Player of the Year midseason team. pic.twitter.com/8HQtBRNOho — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 15, 2024

Minnesota did not show a good ability to defend on ball screens in their most recent game against the Iowa Hawkeyes with guards and wings frequently getting into the lane and finding players cutting to the hoop for easy layups. Smith may have some of the best vision in that regard so allowing him to cook in the PnR and PnP (Yes, Edey proved he can be a pop threat!) may be some of the best offense Purdue has, especially when he knows he can control the game. Don’t be surprised to be on triple-double watch at some point tonight.

Players to Watch:

Dawson Garcia | #3 | Senior | Forward | 6’11 230 | 17.3 pts, 6.6 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.0 stl, 1.0 blk, 28.6% 3pt (16-56)

The three time transfer from Marquette and North Carolina is in his second season with the Gophers. A one time top 35 recruit, he has started to realize that potential more this season under third year head coach Ben Johnson. A capable shooter behind the arc, he is a typical stretch five but has added strength and size to defend the interior against bigger players over the last year.

Cam Christie | #24 | Freshman | Guard | 6’6 190 | 11.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.2 ast, 41.2% 3pt (47-114)

The younger brother of NBA player Max Christie who played one season for Tom Izzo at Michigan State, Christie is showing some similar NBA potential himself in his first season at Minnesota. the 6’6 guard is shooting well and scoring all around the court. Christie’s 41.2% from behind the arc leads all B1G freshman and places him as just 1 of 20 freshman across the country to shoot 41% on at least 50 attempts from behind the arc (1 of 4 from major conferences).

Prediction:

This is another game where Purdue’s workman like vision and focus will help them win this game if they simply play to their average. Limiting runs by the Gophers and ensuring they don’t have turnover problems will go a long way in this game against an improved Minnesota team. That being said, this is a Minnesota team that has shown they have the capabilities to beat some good teams. I just don’t see that happening at home where Purdue has typically played on a different level.

Purdue: 83

Minnesota: 68