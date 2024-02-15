2 Purdue vs. Minnesota - How to Watch and Open Thread

#2 Purdue is finally back in action after being off since last Tuesday’s game against the Hoosiers. Purdue should be well rested for this surprisingly tough game against the Golden Gophers. Now, when I say tough I don’t mean that Minnesota is a juggernaut, I just mean that this game is going to be a lot more difficult than any of us expected when the year began. That’s a great thing for Minnesota and sort of stinks for Purdue. You’d always love to have an easy victory.

Purdue’s magic number to win at least a share of the Big Ten title is five and so every game is crucial here with seven games to go. Things are looking great for the Boilermakers, but if you want to win the conference it’s games like this that can cause you problems. You’ve gotta win the games you’re supposed to and this clearly is one Purdue is supposed to win.

Who: #2 Purdue 22-2 (11-2) vs. Minnesota 15-8 (6-6)

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena - Capacity - 14,876

TV: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

So join us in the open thread for this one as the Golden Gophers and Boilermakers face off for the only time this season.

