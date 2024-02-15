Boiler Alert Podcast - Minnesota Heads to Mackey Arena

The Boiler Alert podcast is back and with Ryan out on a great Valentine’s Day date, presumably, and me with a three year old upstairs in bed it was time to drop some content! Let’s do it folks! I talk about the OSU firing of Chris Holtmann and the very steep decline they’ve seen these last two seasons. I’m not sure what happened there but man it was steep. Maybe they will look at Butler for their next coach...again?

After that I discuss the upcoming game against Minnesota and that it’s going to be a game that is much harder than all of us thought this was going to be as we came into the season. Minnesota head coach quick Google search Ben Johnson has done a heck of a job so far this season. A lot of what is going to happen in this game is going to rely on if Dawson Garcia is back from an injury that he suffered against Iowa. The Minnesota big man makes the Golden Gophers a much different, and better, team.

So give us a listen and make sure to follow along the rest of the season.