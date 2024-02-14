 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Women’s Basketball: Abbey Ellis Joins 1,000 Point Club

Ellis scored her 1,000th point against Northwestern where Purdue leads 52-25 in the 3rd quarter

By GamedayGabi
NCAA Womens Basketball: Purdue at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Abbey Ellis made Purdue history tonight being the 36th player in the program to record 1,000 career points.

Ellis elected to use her fifth year this season after transferring to Purdue after her sophomore year. Ellis was a key player off the bench that quickly worked herself into the starting rotation for the Boilers when she came to campus.

Her junior and senior season she was All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. She led the B1G in free throw percentage with a 91.7% clip and was 47.5% from the field and a little over 37% from three last season.

Ellis has continued to be a reliable scorer for Purdue this season and leads the team with 13 points per game in 30 minutes of play. Ellis was 9 points shy of the 1,000 point club heading into the Northwestern game today. Big congrats to Abbey on her accomplishment her last season with us.

