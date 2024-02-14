Women’s Basketball: Abbey Ellis Joins 1,000 Point Club

Abbey Ellis made Purdue history tonight being the 36th player in the program to record 1,000 career points.

1K for @_abbeyellis ‼️



Welcome to the Purdue 1,000-Point Club pic.twitter.com/euWHNAgFo3 — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) February 15, 2024

Ellis elected to use her fifth year this season after transferring to Purdue after her sophomore year. Ellis was a key player off the bench that quickly worked herself into the starting rotation for the Boilers when she came to campus.

Her junior and senior season she was All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. She led the B1G in free throw percentage with a 91.7% clip and was 47.5% from the field and a little over 37% from three last season.

Ellis has continued to be a reliable scorer for Purdue this season and leads the team with 13 points per game in 30 minutes of play. Ellis was 9 points shy of the 1,000 point club heading into the Northwestern game today. Big congrats to Abbey on her accomplishment her last season with us.