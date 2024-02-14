Who is the Best Team in College Basketball? SB Nation Survey Results

The SB Nation Community was asked a number of questions recently about men’s college basketball. I thought you all would like to see the results as they are, of course, Purdue relevant. Any conversation about the best team or the best player in college basketball now cannot be had without discussing and considering Purdue. Pretty cool feeling ins’t it? Let’s just drink that in before we move on.

Did you drink it in enough? Okay, let’s get into the results. When fans were asked who the best team in the country was the results were...not terribly surprising.

A 50-50 tie for best team in the country seems fitting because I don’t know about you but every time I hear this conversation you’d think the name of the school was UCONNandPurdue. Almost like it’s one word. They are always said within moments of each other and there apparently is no separation among them in the eyes of the coaches, the AP voters, and now apparently readers of SB Nation. It’s nice to be thought of as one of the best but there is of course a lot of work to do.

Next, fans were asked if Zach Edey would repeat as National Player of the Year. The results here surprised me.

Listen, I understand that having 60% of fans saying that you’ll repeat as NPOY is an incredibly high number, but doesn’t this seem low to you too? I think this should be up to at least 75% because if not Edey, who you going to give the award to? I’m waiting to hear the names. Right now, it’s Edey’s to lose and I would be shocked if someone else were to win this thing.

What do you think? Are these numbers about where you’d put things? Let us know in the comments.