The Old Gold Show - Where Does Zach Edey Rank in Purdue History?

We’ve got a very special episode of The Old Gold Show. With only one game to look toward and no game to recap we wanted to take a little time to take a step back and look at what Zach Edey has done during his time at Purdue and where he stacks up historically against the greats at Purdue. Glenn Robinson is the name that immediately comes to mind when you think of Purdue greats, but does he surpass Edey?

Then, Casey interviews Joe Jackson of Boilers in the Stands who talks about Minnesota. Joe was one of the first people we saw anywhere saw that maybe Minnesota wasn’t going to be the moribund program we saw in recent years, so Casey wanted to ask him what he saw and what Purdue has to look forward to tomorrow night.

let us know in the comments where you rank Edey all time at Purdue and if any of the caveats Casey and I discuss would change your mind about where to rank Edey.