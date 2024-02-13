 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boiler Up Down South: Post-Indiana Beating

Drew and Garrett discuss an absolute beating of the Hoosiers and look a wee bit ahead to the week’s remaining games.

By GarrettShearman
Indiana v Purdue Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

As Drew always likes to say: Welcome back to Boiler Up Down South!

This week we discuss the destruction of Indiana (again), the parts we loved, and dissect the areas upon which improvement can be made...even after a twenty-point win.

Is Braden Smith the best-fitting point guard on any Matt Painter team? The BUDS already agree that Zach Edey is Painter’s most dominant center, so does that mean two fifths of Matt Painter’s best ever starters are currently on the roster?

Does Garrett still have beef with Joe Lunadri’s brackets? Does Drew still need a villain to adequately hate the Hoosiers going forward?

Do we see a rematch and third loss for Indiana in the conference tourney?

Did Edey hit a three?

The answers are inside the podcast, friends. The gang briefly proceeds to the Thursday and Sunday games, good times are had, history lessons and trivia are shared.

Boiler Up!

