Purdue Football: Time Announced for Spring Game

A date and time have been officially set for the Boilermakers’ Spring Game. The Boilers will face off against the Boilers in a minimal-contact scrimmage at noon Eastern on Saturday, April 13.

Spring Game is set! Mark your calendars



https://t.co/WOv3V5lnEf pic.twitter.com/ZxLOJy9463 — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) February 13, 2024

The game is predicted to be broadcast on BTN, but if you happen to live in the area, admission is free if you needed some convincing! Unfortunately I live several hundred miles away. Take some nice pictures of Ross-Ade for me.