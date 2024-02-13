 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Purdue Football: Time Announced for Spring Game

The Boiler-on-Boiler matchup now has a date and a time. You already knew the place.

By GarrettShearman
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 06 Purdue Spring Game Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A date and time have been officially set for the Boilermakers’ Spring Game. The Boilers will face off against the Boilers in a minimal-contact scrimmage at noon Eastern on Saturday, April 13.

The game is predicted to be broadcast on BTN, but if you happen to live in the area, admission is free if you needed some convincing! Unfortunately I live several hundred miles away. Take some nice pictures of Ross-Ade for me.

In This Stream

Weekly Article Index: 2/12-2/19

View all 9 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...