Women’s Basketball: Mary Ashley Stevenson Awarded Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week

It may be a down year for the women’s basketball team but there are still some positives to look at, freshman Mary Ashley Stevenson is one of them. After two B1G performances this week, Stevenson was awarded Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Stevenson has a career night in Purdues OT win over Illinois last Wednesday where she dropped 25 points, grabbed 9 boards and went 9 for 9 from the free throw line. Her 25 points were the most by a Purdue freshman since the 2010/2011 season.

Purdue then went to Bloomington on Sunday and while the Boilers lost, Stevenson led the team with 16 points. The freshman now ranks third in scoring and second in rebounding in the Big Ten among Freshman.

This is the second time Stevenson has won the award this season; the first time came back in January when she posted 12 points and 8 rebounds in the wins over Wisconsin and Rutgers.