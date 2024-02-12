The Old Gold Show - Is The Big Ten Race Over?

The Old Gold Show is back to talk all things Purdue men’s basketball. It wouldn’t be a conversation about Purdue men’s basketball if we didn’t start out with the state of play in the Big Ten. Casey and I have long held that Purdue would win the conference and Illinois and Wisconsin losing are certainly helping that prediction come true. So, I ask Casey, is the race over? Does Purdue have it wrapped up? He pushes back and asks me if i’d take the over or the under on Purdue winning the conference by 3 games.

Of course we didn’t forget about the game against IU, even though IU did, and we spend the second half of the podcast talking about the victory. Casey provides some insight into what has gone wrong at IU and how that manifested itself in the post-game press conference. Plus, Zach Edey hit a three!