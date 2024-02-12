Purdue stays put at #2 in latest AP Poll

The Purdue Boilermakers remained at #2 in the latest release of the AP Poll and stayed with 16 total first place votes while the UCONN Huskies remained at #1 with 45 total first place votes. The Boilers have remained at #2 for the last 5 weeks since their last loss dropped them from the top spot. Purdue and UCONN were the only schools to receive first place votes.

Purdue has gone on an eight game winning streak since their last loss and have scored an average of 86.5 points per game during that stretch with an average margin of victory of 15.88 points. The Boilers will square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday at Mackey Arena before heading to face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday.

Below the Boilers and the Huskies a melee has ensued from spots 3 through 10 as the Houston Cougars (3), Marquette Golden Eagles (4), and Arizona Wildcats (5) all jumped up multiple spots after the Kansas Jayhawks (6), North Carolina Tar Heels (7), and Tennessee Volunteers (8) all took losses last week. The Iowa State Cyclones (10) and South Caroline Gamecocks (11) made the biggest jumps this week at four spots with the Duke Blue Devils (9) holding serve at ninth.

There were only two other B1G teams ranked this week with the Illinois Fighting Illini (14) and the Wisconsin Badgers (20). The Illini dropped four spots following their loss to the Michigan State Spartans (RZ-17) and the Badgers had the biggest drop of nine spots following their continued slide with losses to the struggling Michigan Wolverines (8-16) and the Rutgers Scarlett Knights (13-10). Wisconsin has lost four straight games and have dropped 13 spots in the past two weeks.

The Northwestern Wildcats are also receiving votes (2) while the Indiana State Sycamores come in at 23rd with an overall record of 22-3.