Weekly Article Index: 2/12-2/19

Feb 12, 2024, 12:30pm EST
February 12
The Rebound: Purdue 79 Indiana 59
Purdue dominated the second matchup against the Hoosiers and cruised to a 20 point victory on their way to an 8th consecutive win
February 12
Post Game Presser: Purdue 79 Indiana 59
Coaches and players speak after Purdue’s dominate victory over the Hoosiers at Mackey Arena
February 12
The Old Gold Show - Is The Big Ten Race Over?
Plus, we talk the IU victory.
February 12
Purdue stays put at #2 in latest AP Poll
UCONN remain at #1 with a shake up behind the Boilers and Huskies after a tumultuous week for the rest of the top 10
February 12
Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Husky and Boilermaker Party
Purdue and UConn are the 2 clear favorites right now and they honestly don’t care who is number 1 or number 2.
February 12
Boilers in the NFL: Super Bowl 58
No matter the result, a former Boilermaker was guaranteed a ring. But let’s see how George Karlaftis and Jalen Graham did in the big game.