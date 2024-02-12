Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Husky and Boilermaker Party

Quad Chart ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away Quad 1 1-30 1-50 1-75 Quad 2 31-75 51-100 76-135 Quad 3 76-160 101-200 136-240 Quad 4 161+ 201+ 241+

** Indicates that the team is the current leader of their conference

Samford Bulldogs**

NET: 63

KenPom: 72

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: W at UNC Greensboro, W at VMI

Morehead State Eagles**

NET: 102

KenPom: 110

Quad-3 Win

Since last update: W vs SIU Edwardsville, W vs Eastern Illinois

Xavier Musketeers

NET: 52

KenPom: 42

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: W vs Villanova, L vs #19 Creighton

#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)

NET: 24

KenPom: 19

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs Portland, W at #17 Kentucky

#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)

NET: 6

KenPom: 7

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs LSU, L at Texas A&M

#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)

NET: 11

KenPom: 10

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs St. John’s

Texas Southern Tigers

NET: 281

KenPom: 274

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: W at Florida A&M

Alabama Crimson Tide (N)**

NET: 5

KenPom: 6

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: L at #12 Auburn, W at LSU

#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)**

NET: 3

KenPom: 4

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at Utah, W at Colorado

Jacksonville Dolphins

NET: 282

KenPom: 277

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: W vs Central Arkansas, W vs North Alabama

Eastern Kentucky Colonels**

NET: 208

KenPom: 191

Quad-4 Win

Since Purdue game: W vs Florida Gulf Coast, L at Stetson

Conference Tracker:

Conference Tracker ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad 1-Dec At Northwestern 56 50 L 1 4-Dec Iowa 65 56 W 2 2-Jan At Maryland 81 57 W 2 5-Jan Illinois 14 11 W 1 9-Jan At Nebraska 53 51 L 1 13-Jan Penn State 92 89 W 3 16-Jan At Indiana 100 96 W 2 20-Jan At Iowa 65 56 W 1 23-Jan Michigan 111 103 W 3 28-Jan At Rutgers 86 82 W 2 31-Jan Northwestern 56 50 W 2 4-Feb At Wisconsin 21 18 W 1 10-Feb Indiana 100 96 W 3 15-Feb Minnesota 85 74 - 3 18-Feb At Ohio State 71 64 - 1 22-Feb Rutgers 86 82 - 3 25-Feb At Michigan 111 103 - 2 2-Mar Michigan State 23 16 - 1 5-Mar At Illinois 14 11 - 1 10-Mar Wisconsin 21 18 - 1

Ok folks, we are getting to the point where we need to start talking about preferred paths in the NCAA tournament. Purdue is a lock for a bid but still has to fight for a 1-seed and, for that matter, a high 1-seed. It’s basically consensus that Purdue is the top overall seed at the moment, despite what the AP poll says. Purdue has the best resume in the country and it’s not particularly close. But as it stands, it doesn’t even matter if Purdue is the top 1-seed or the second 1-seed. This is because UConn is the main challenger right now. In March, the four regions are in Boston, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles. The sub-regions are in Brooklyn, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Spokane, and Memphis. In either scenario of Purdue and UConn being 1 and 2, Purdue would choose Detroit with an Indy sub-region and UConn would choose Boston with a Brooklyn sub-region. For what it’s worth, many of the teams challenging for a 1-seed would choose a region other than Detroit / Indy. Houston would go to Dallas, Arizona would go to LA, Kansas would likely go to Dallas, and North Carolina likely goes to Boston. This means that unless Purdue falls into the third or fourth 1-seed, they will almost assuredly get the ideal path from a geography standpoint. Of course, it would be great to not have to worry by clinching the overall top seed and choosing whatever you want. Just keep winning.