Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Husky and Boilermaker Party

Quad Chart
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quad 1
|1-30
|1-50
|1-75
|Quad 2
|31-75
|51-100
|76-135
|Quad 3
|76-160
|101-200
|136-240
|Quad 4
|161+
|201+
|241+
** Indicates that the team is the current leader of their conference
Samford Bulldogs**
NET: 63
KenPom: 72
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: W at UNC Greensboro, W at VMI
Morehead State Eagles**
NET: 102
KenPom: 110
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: W vs SIU Edwardsville, W vs Eastern Illinois
Xavier Musketeers
NET: 52
KenPom: 42
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: W vs Villanova, L vs #19 Creighton
#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)
NET: 24
KenPom: 19
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs Portland, W at #17 Kentucky
#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)
NET: 6
KenPom: 7
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs LSU, L at Texas A&M
#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)
NET: 11
KenPom: 10
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs St. John’s
Texas Southern Tigers
NET: 281
KenPom: 274
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: W at Florida A&M
Alabama Crimson Tide (N)**
NET: 5
KenPom: 6
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: L at #12 Auburn, W at LSU
#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)**
NET: 3
KenPom: 4
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Utah, W at Colorado
Jacksonville Dolphins
NET: 282
KenPom: 277
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: W vs Central Arkansas, W vs North Alabama
Eastern Kentucky Colonels**
NET: 208
KenPom: 191
Quad-4 Win
Since Purdue game: W vs Florida Gulf Coast, L at Stetson
Conference Tracker:
Conference Tracker
|Date
|Opponent
|NET
|KenPom
|Result
|Quad
|Date
|Opponent
|NET
|KenPom
|Result
|Quad
|1-Dec
|At Northwestern
|56
|50
|L
|1
|4-Dec
|Iowa
|65
|56
|W
|2
|2-Jan
|At Maryland
|81
|57
|W
|2
|5-Jan
|Illinois
|14
|11
|W
|1
|9-Jan
|At Nebraska
|53
|51
|L
|1
|13-Jan
|Penn State
|92
|89
|W
|3
|16-Jan
|At Indiana
|100
|96
|W
|2
|20-Jan
|At Iowa
|65
|56
|W
|1
|23-Jan
|Michigan
|111
|103
|W
|3
|28-Jan
|At Rutgers
|86
|82
|W
|2
|31-Jan
|Northwestern
|56
|50
|W
|2
|4-Feb
|At Wisconsin
|21
|18
|W
|1
|10-Feb
|Indiana
|100
|96
|W
|3
|15-Feb
|Minnesota
|85
|74
|-
|3
|18-Feb
|At Ohio State
|71
|64
|-
|1
|22-Feb
|Rutgers
|86
|82
|-
|3
|25-Feb
|At Michigan
|111
|103
|-
|2
|2-Mar
|Michigan State
|23
|16
|-
|1
|5-Mar
|At Illinois
|14
|11
|-
|1
|10-Mar
|Wisconsin
|21
|18
|-
|1
Ok folks, we are getting to the point where we need to start talking about preferred paths in the NCAA tournament. Purdue is a lock for a bid but still has to fight for a 1-seed and, for that matter, a high 1-seed. It’s basically consensus that Purdue is the top overall seed at the moment, despite what the AP poll says. Purdue has the best resume in the country and it’s not particularly close. But as it stands, it doesn’t even matter if Purdue is the top 1-seed or the second 1-seed. This is because UConn is the main challenger right now. In March, the four regions are in Boston, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles. The sub-regions are in Brooklyn, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Spokane, and Memphis. In either scenario of Purdue and UConn being 1 and 2, Purdue would choose Detroit with an Indy sub-region and UConn would choose Boston with a Brooklyn sub-region. For what it’s worth, many of the teams challenging for a 1-seed would choose a region other than Detroit / Indy. Houston would go to Dallas, Arizona would go to LA, Kansas would likely go to Dallas, and North Carolina likely goes to Boston. This means that unless Purdue falls into the third or fourth 1-seed, they will almost assuredly get the ideal path from a geography standpoint. Of course, it would be great to not have to worry by clinching the overall top seed and choosing whatever you want. Just keep winning.
Loading comments...