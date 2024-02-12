Boilers in the NFL: Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 has come and gone and it was the second time that the championship game went into overtime. Just as they did last season, the Kansas City Chiefs took home the crown. Whether you’re sick of Mahomes, sick of Kelce and Taylor Swift, or sick of the dominance of KC, at least one former Boilermaker will be getting another ring. On the other side, 49ers head coach Kyle Shannahan has gotten to OT in the Super Bowl twice and lost twice. The Niners also had a former Boilermaker in Jalen Graham as a reserve. Let’s see how these two guys did:

Super Bowl LVIII

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs

5 tot, 2 solo, .5 sacks, 3 qb hits, 1 fr

Jalen Graham San Fransisco 49ers

No Stats

So, it’s a second ring in two seasons for George Karlaftis. This former Boilermaker just knows how to win as he was constantly putting pressure on Niners QB Brock Purdy and runners. On the first possession of the game for San Francisco, Big George had a fumble recovery ad considering the game went into OT, it was a big time recovery. Congrats to George on his immediate NFL success and we’ll see everyone next season!