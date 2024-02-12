The Rebound: Purdue 79 Indiana 59

The Purdue Boilermakers controlled the entire game at Mackey Arena against the Indiana Hoosiers, much like they did in their first matchup in early January. Indiana is clearly a flawed team that was made even more so with the injury to Xavier Johnson and just doesn’t have the shooters on a typical night to hang with a team like Purdue this season. The Boilers 79-59 victory, when paired with their 87-66 victory gave Purdue the first time since the 1933-1934 of having both victories be 20 or more points.

Let’s get right into ‘The Rebound!’

1 | Make Reneau Uncomfortable & Force Him Into Turnovers

To start the game, IU really executed at a high level and went 4-4 from the field and got two free throws. After those first couple of minutes though, Purdue really made it difficult for the Hoosiers on the offensive end by being more connected defensively after coming out a bit lackadaisical, according to Coach Matt Painter. There was clearly going to be a focus on Reneau and Galloway, especially given their outputs over the previous few games.

The job of defending Reneau fell on Gillis and TKR who did a fantastic job of challenging shots and just generally not letting him get comfortable. That was really visible in the second half where Renuea went just 0-2 (3-11 for the entire game) from the floor and had 4 personal fouls. He just couldn’t adjust to the physical way Purdue was playing him, especially off the ball. It was just a wonderful job limiting the best player on an opposing team and making them a non-factor overall.

Grade: A

Reneau had just 6 points on 3-11 shooting, fouled out, and had three turnovers. That’s about as good of a defensive job as you can hope for against a guy who had is averaging 16 points and shooting at 56.5% from the floor.

2 | Put Pressure on Indiana’s Ball Handlers

Purdue really exploited a weakness that Indiana has had all season but has been made worse without Xavier Johnson in the lineup. The Hoosiers had 12 turnovers and although that is right at their average for the season, Purdue has only averaged generating 10 per game. It wasn’t just that the Boilers were able to get a few more turnovers than normal, it was how they got those turnovers that really impacted IU’s ability to get into a rhythm on offense.

Braden Smith really played well off the ball and generated four steals along with Trey Kaufman-Renn and Mason Gillis generating two a piece, largely when defending Malik Reneau. Those opportunities were turned into 13 points for Purdue on the other end but what it really did was frustrate IU into a poor offensive night. The Hoosiers scored only 25 points on 11-27 (40.7%) from the floor but went 0-5 from behind the arc with seven turnovers in the first half.

Grade: A

Overall, Purdue just appeared to have complete control of the tempo and pace of the game. That largely comes from the guards and wings defending at a high level and making it difficult for them to get into their sets. Painter said they wanted to prevent Galloway from getting to his right hand and tried to snake him away from the lane where he is a really good scorer and distributor. Just a great job by Jones, Smith, Loyer, Morton, Heide, and Colvin.

3 | Go on a Big Run to Make Mackey Unbearable

Well, there was a big, big run on the table that Purdue could have really buried IU in the first half but the offense just couldn’t get into rhythm. That might have been a product of being off for six days between games. Purdue did get a 30-9 run that spanned both halves from 10:00 of the first half to 15:50 of the second half with two 7-0 runs and a 10-0 run to start the second half within that same time frame. No big time kill shot runs of 15-0 but lots of those runs stacked up just really demoralizes an opponent.

Grade: B

Again, Purdue just controlled the entire tempo and pace of the game. Mackey was extra charged for the game and that was evident even with less than 5 minutes to go and up by 20+ points and it was still 90% full. Those big runs have become a staple for Purdue at home this season and is a reason why Purdue is undefeated at home.

And 1 | Dominate the Boards

In ‘The Three Pointer’ I said that Purdue should expect to be +12 in the rebounding aspect of this game and the Boilers went out and outrebounded the Hoosiers by fifteen. With a total of 46-31, the fifteen rebound advantage just makes it so incredibly difficult to beat an opponent. What was even more impressive is their ability to limit offensive rebounds and gain extra possessions themselves with an offensive rebounding advantage of 15-5. Those second chance opportunities proved valuable as Purdue held a 12-4 advantage and when a team that isn’t shooting well isn’t able to get themselves more opportunities to make baskets, it doesn’t bode well on the road.

Grade: A

If you outrebound a B1G conference opponent by 15 or more, that should be indicative of one of two things: You either dominated the boards and controlled the game or you shot so poorly that you simply gave yourself that many opportunities. Purdue most definitely controlled the game against the Hoosiers.

Overall Grade: A-

Although I am sure everyone would have loved to see Purdue’s offense at peak performance because it likely would have ended in a 40 point victory at home, they still dominated in the game in every aspect. Coach Painter said there was some poor effort to start the game but that was turned around pretty quickly, so kudos to the staff and players there. This was always going to be a game where IU likely needed to play their best game on both ends of the floor with Purdue likely playing one of their worst overall games for the Hoosiers to have a shot, and that’s simply not what happened.

When you turn the ball over in single digits, out rebound your opponent by 15, grab 10 steals, and limit the opponent’s best scorer to just 6 points, this is what was going to happen.

Prediction:

Purdue: 79 (86)

Indiana: 59 (67)

I fully expected this to be a big victory for the Boilers but didn’t think the 6 days off would have as big of an impact on their shooting from outside as it did. Even with that, Purdue controlled every aspect of the game against a clearly overmatched opponent at every position. This was a very workmanlike victory for the Boilers who seemed to just go about their business until the game was well in hand. It was a bit wild to see Purdue essentially trying to garner highlight plays with 12 minutes left in a game against their biggest rival, but that’s what we got to see. Edey obviously hit his first three but had he hit the massive lob opportunity from Smith, that is what would have been talked about. He damn near looked like Superman catching it from more than 8 feet away from the hoop in mid-air.

Player of the Game:

This is an easy one as Edey again proved why he is going to be the one to beat in another National Player of the Year race. 26 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal, 1 turnover, and the highlight of the weekend with his first made three point shot...yet, he would be the first to admit that he was just sort of ‘ok’ as he went 7-15 from the field and 11-16 from the free throw line.

I still believe he has a 40/20 game within his abilities this season and if that were to occur, there would be zero conversation about the National Player of the Year Award. Edey also became the first player in Purdue history to record five double-doubles against Indiana and has averaged 29.5 points, 15.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2 blocks per game against the Hoosiers.

“You need to add me to that graphic”. - Zach Edey, probably. pic.twitter.com/vaodN1xqo8 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 11, 2024

Play of the Game:

We all know it is going to be Zach’s ‘3Dey.’ Let’s just bask in the glorious replay and watch it over and over again. I know it wasn’t just me who did that on Saturday and Sunday about 1,000 times.