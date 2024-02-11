Boiler Alert Podcast - Domination over IU in Mackey Arena

You know the opponent is in trouble when Zach Edey hits a three against you. It’s never happened before sure, but that’s because it’s just not his game. Instead, he prefers to bang down low and get his buckets in the paint. But yesterday, with Purdue dominating the game against IU and being up 20+ for most of the second half it was time to give it a shot. Edey demanded the ball from Braden Smith, squared up, and banked in the most beautiful three all of us have ever seen. Given Edey’s height it makes it really difficult to crop a picture of him celebrating a three with his arms up like that but I just had to use it.

In this episode, Ryan and I recorded after the game and I asked Ryan some tough questions about IU. What are they even good at? What’s their strength? Is there a single player on the IU roster who you are scared of as a Purdue fan? I couldn’t come up with a single name that scares me. Finally, if I put all nine IU players on the court in front of you, how many could you correctly name?

