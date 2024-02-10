Purdue 79 - Indiana 59: The Bank is Open

Stats

Zach Edey: 26 pts, 13 reb, 4 ast, 1-1 3PT

Braden Smith: 19 pts, 9 ast, 4 reb

Kel’el Ware: 11 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast

First Half

This half was brought to by Braden Smith, Zach Edey, Slim Chickens, and a brick laying service near you. To start, Purdue and Indiana were trading twos as the IU strategy was to move Zach Edey on a drive and dish to a guy in the lane. Lots of layups to begin for the Hoosiers. On the other side, it was the Smith and Edey show as Braden was able to either drive in deep and get layups (IU gave him a lot of open lanes) or dump down to Zach for his usual post and scores. Zach again struggled from the charity stripe as he went 4-8 which matched his shooting from the floor. Once the inside games settled, Kel’el Ware picked up a second foul and was taken out again (Woodson didn’t learn apparently). Then the Purdue run began as they were getting to the rim constantly and scoring.

Coming into the game, we all knew Indiana struggled to shoot from deep and their struggles were on full display in the first 20. IU shot 0-5 from deep and shot several bricks. Indiana did get the crowd excited a few times, however. Payton Sparks, the backup big man teased free chicken as he missed a free throw but made the second. Then, a decent shooter in Trey Galloway missed both free throws, giving the crowd a free chicken sandwich from Slim Chickens, the third time this season.

While forcing 7 IU turnovers, the Purdue defense turned up to end the half and the Boilermakers went into halftime up 12. Braden Smith had 15/6/1 while Edey had 12/8.

Second Half

The second half started beautifully for the Boilermakers as they went on a 10-0 run to stretch the lead to 22. Indiana would not score until a Ware 3 rattled in 4 and a half minutes in. Within the first 3 minutes, Purdue drew 5 fouls and set up an easy path to getting back to the line. But this also saddled Malik Reneau with his 4th foul and he came out of the game.

Purdue would build a 20 point lead at the under 12 timeout and it was not behind its offense. The defense of Purdue absolutely limited the IU offense and the Hoosiers did themself no favors by bricking open shots. At this point in the game, Purdue was shooting 33% (after starting 2-2 in the second half even) from deep and missed 9 free throws. The game could have very easily been further out of hand.

Now, I could go on and on about how Purdue and IU went tit for tat the rest of the way or I could focus on the best spectacle of the night: ZACH EDEY MADE A FREAKING 3! Zach is now a career 50% 3 point shooter after banking home one against Purdue’s biggest rival.

ZACH EDEY HIT A THREE



THIS IS NOT A DRILL @BoilerBall



(via @CBBonFOX) pic.twitter.com/eNtBIztTDD — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 11, 2024

The roof may have actually loosened tonight as Purdue would just toy with Indiana for the final 8 minutes. Lance Jones got a technical as an IU Sucks chant came out from the crowd.

Zach nearly had a takedown dunk from about 6 feet out, and the lead would dwindle a bit, but never actually got out of hand. Purdue would win 79-59 on an incredible night.

Takeaways

Meh, just a quad 3 win.

There should not be another word about Peacock after the issues Fox had tonight. The score wasn’t even up until after the first media timeout in the second half, the audio was awful, and the game cut out several time. Would much rather have the game on Peacock tonight.

Braden Smith should be the first person not to make the Cousy finalist list but be an All-American PG.

Zach Edey didn’t call bank but we absolutely do not care. The first 3 of his career came at the perfect moment.

With the losses by Wisconsin and Illinois today, Purdue now has a 2.5 game lead over everyone in the conference. Keep your foot on the gas, Boilermakers. Boiler Up and enjoy those chicken sandwiches everyone! IU Sucks