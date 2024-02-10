2 Purdue vs. Indiana - Open Thread and How To Watch

In a great stroke of luck for the Boilermakers chances of winning the Big Ten, both Wisconsin and Illinois lost today. Purdue already controlled their own destiny, but now they’ve got more breathing room. However, Purdue has to keep winning. Tonight, #2 Purdue faces Indiana in Mackey Arena. It’s a game that Purdue should win and it’s a game that Purdue needs to win in order to stay ahead in the Big Ten standings.

Playing your rival is always important and should always be a game that your team gets up for and given the losses by Purdue’s closest competitors in the Big Ten I think the team will be extra focused on this one. Xavier Johnson is out for this one and Kel’el Ware is listed as questionable for today’s game following a non-contact injury though Jeff Goodman reports that he will play.

Who: #2 Purdue 21-2 (10-2) vs. Indiana 14-9 (6-6)

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena - Capacity - 14,876

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Jimmy Jackson)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

Join your fellow Boilermakers in the open thread to chat about this rivalry game.