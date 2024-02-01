Women’s Basketball: Purdue Falls To Nebraska 68-54 After A Poor Shooting Night

The women’s basketball continues their rough start to the year after losing on the road to Nebraska 68-54, marking their eighth straight loss.

Purdue got going early connecting on five of their first seven shots and took a 13-10 lead. Mila Reynolds who has had limited playing time this season came off the bench and contributed 7 points including a 3 in the second quarter giving the Boilers a 20-19 lead. Nebraska then rattled off 13 unanswered points to gain control near the end of the second quarter. Ellis made 7 straight points to close the gap and bring Purdue within three 32-29 to end the half.

Nebraska came out in the third quarter on fire going on a 15-4 run and again in control of the game. Jayla Smith tried to stop the bleeding by scoring four straight points and Rashunda Jones had a layup to end the third quarter bringing Purdue within eleven with 10 minutes to play. Nebraska didn’t let up outscoring the Boilers in the final quarter and grabbing a convincing win.

Ellis led Purdue with 15 points and 6 rebounds while Caitlyn Harper chipped in 10. No other player scored in double figures for Purdue. Nebraska outshot Purdue from the field and from beyond the arc; The Boilers only connected on 4 of 21 threes, shooting 19% from beyond the arc.

Purdue hosts Illinois on Monday, February 5th. Tip is set for 8:00 and will be aired on BTN.