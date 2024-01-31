2 Purdue vs. Northwestern - Open Thread and How to Watch

We don’t need to rehash what happened the last time these two teams met. We know. Purdue lost. Some guy named after a ghost scored 100 points. We get it. But that’s all in the past. Today? The two head to Mackey Arena for a Revenge Party.

And just like that party in Mean Girls, this party will hopefully end with someone from Northwestern crumpled on the floor and crying. Purdue needs this one to keep pace with Wisconsin and Illinois in the Big Ten race.

Purdue of course has a big game this weekend against Wisconsin and can’t be looking ahead and let the Wildcats get past them again. Luckily, the loss in Evanston (conveniently where Mean Girls takes place!) should keep Purdue focused solely on the game in front of them. This one is an early tipoff so get done with dinner ready and be prepared for some basketball.

Who: #2 Purdue 19-2 (8-2) vs. Northwestern 15-5 (6-3)

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mackey Arena - Capacity - 14,876

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

Join your fellow Boilermaker fans below to cheer on another victory in Mackey Arena.